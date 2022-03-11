JSU softball: Freshman pitching duo help sweep two opponents, then help sweep the dugout

JACKSONVILLE — Since Jana McGinnis became Jacksonville State's softball coach in 1993, she's had a simple rule for freshmen: when the game is finished, you're responsible for cleaning and sweeping out the home and visitor dugouts.
It doesn't matter if you pitched a tough 3-2 win over Austin Peay at the Jacksonville State Invitational, as the Gamecocks' Kat Carter did Friday. It doesn't matter if you threw a two-hitter in a 5-1 win over Samford in the nightcap, as fellow freshman Sarah Currie did.
While your teammates are smiling, laughing and joking in the locker room, you grab a broom and go to work.
"Most freshmen don't get to play, and all the freshmen are playing this year," Currie said. "I'm not going to say, 'No, seniors should have to sweep.' They've earned their spot, and we have to earn ours."
Most would say Carter and Currie have earned their spot by now, especially after they helped JSU (14-8) sweep four games In the invitational Thursday and Friday. Carter (7-4) and Currie (5-1) each pitched 18 innings, allowed three runs and picked up two wins.
Only one pitcher returned from last year's staff, senior Lexi Androlevich, but Carter and Currie have filled the gap.
"Their mentality is not like a freshman right now," McGinnis said. "They're calm, they're confident. That right there, it just spreads throughout the whole team."
Carter struggled at times in her outing Friday against Austin Peay, but she benefited from two huge defensive plays. In the fifth inning with a runner on base and no outs, Austin Peay's Bailey Short hit a drive that appeared to be going over the center field fence. JSU center fielder Keeli Bobbitt tracked it down and made the catch as she steamed right into the fence.
Maybe the best part of her catch is that when she rebounded off the fence and fell, she managed to keep hold of the ball. Bobbitt robbed Short of a hit later, too.
In the next inning with two on and one out, Austin Peay's Morgan Zuege lined a shot that third baseman Karsen Mosley dived for and caught.
Outfielder Sidney Wagnon made a pair of diving catches — one in left field for Carter and one in center for Currie.
"Honestly, I wasn't my best today," said Carter, who allowed 10 hits, "but my defense definitely had my back. I'm hugging my outfield so hard right now."
As for Bobbitt's catch, Carter said, "I told Keeli she's my favorite person on the planet right now. She works her butt off in practice and makes those catches in practice. So, to see her make those catches, she makes those catches every day."
What McGinnis might light best about Carter and Currie is that they rarely walk people. Carter says pitching coach Sallie Beth Burch drills into their heads to throw strikes, and it's clear she's paying attention — she has walked 1.7 batters per seven innings this season. Currie says if she gets a strike on the first pitch, it helps set up all of her junk pitches, and she's walking 2.3 per seven innings.
Last year's staff led the Ohio Valley Conference in strikeouts but also in walks, at the rate of 6.56 per seven innings.
"It just makes better softball," McGinnis said. "Your defense isn't back on their heels. A walk most of the time scores. When you're attacking hitters like Kat and Sarah are, they're in the driver's seat and not the hitters."
And as for the cleaning chores? Carter says she doesn't mind carrying a broom after she's carried the ball.
"It's really not that bad," Carter said. "Honestly, I don't see it as a chore. I see it as taking care of my field, our field. This is our baby, and we're going to take care of it so it looks nice every day."
What to know
—Lindsey Richardson singled in the bottom of the seventh against Austin Peay to drive home Chaney Phillips with the winning run. She was 4-for-11 for the invitational and drove in three runs.
—Sidney Wagnon was 4-for-12 and drove in two runs, including the tying run in the win over Austin Peay.
—Megan Fortner went 5-for-14 in the invitational with two homers. She has hit in 12 straight games.
—Karsen Mosley was 5-for-9 with three doubles and has reached base in 11 straight games.
—Second baseman Brantly Bonds had struggled recently, going 1-for-24 in an eight-game stretch. She broke out in a big way with a second-inning home run against Samford.
Who said
—McGinnis on Currie: "Sarah, I'm so proud of her growth. Early on, you could tell she was nervous and that sometimes would take away from her skill, but now she's just relaxed and confident. We're seeing the skill we knew she had."
—McGinnis on Carter: "Kat wasn't her sharpest and gave up 10 hits, but not many were hard hit. She still made big pitches when we needed them the most.
—McGinnis on the freshman chores: "It's all part of being a freshman. The freshmen have to stay when we come in from a road trip, and they have to clean the bus and clean the dugout. We don't have freshman initiation or anything like that. That's just them doing their duty as freshmen. They'll be rewarded when they become sophomores."
Next up
—JSU will host Colgate on Wednesday at 5 p.m.