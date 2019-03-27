BIRMINGHAM — Jacksonville State lost a softball game Wednesday at UAB, but the Gamecocks may have found an effective pitcher.
In a 9-3 loss, freshman Lexi Androlevich worked the first five innings and allowed six hits, no walks and three runs. She sailed through until she took the circle for the sixth inning. She gave up a pair of singles, then gave way to junior Lex Jimmerson.
Jimmerson faced four batters but didn't get an out. Sophomore Nicole Rodriguez pitched to four and got one out, before Reagan Watkins closed out the inning.
That inning turned a 3-1 lead into a 9-3 deficit, but it didn't lessen the outing of Androlevich, who pitched 4 ⅓ innings in a game during the first week, one inning against Jacksonville a week and a half ago and the outing against UAB.
"Lexi had the attitude of a go-getter," said JSU senior catcher Lex Hull, one of Androlevich's roommates. "She's the pitcher we wanted on the mound because she's determined. Even though she's a freshman, she had the attitude of a senior out there. Nothing really phazed her out there. Every inning, she wanted more."
Androlevich's performance proved especially important as Jacksonville works to build a pitching staff for Ohio Valley Conference doubleheaders. Staff ace Faith Sims typically pitches all seven innings of the first game, but the second game is less clear. Senior Kirsten Titus, Jimmerson, Rodriguez, Watkins and now Androlevich are in the mix.
"I'm so proud of Lexi," JSU coach Jana McGinnis said. "It's just a shame that we left the field with that taste in our mouth. As coaches, when you bring in a Lex Jimmerson or a Nicole Rodriguez, we know they're experienced. They're experienced pitchers who we're going to need down the road, and I'm very disappointed in their performance."
Androlevich threw strikes consistently, and she faced 22 batters in an efficient 48 pitchers.
Asked if she has earned a chance to pitch in this weekend's OVC home doubleheaders against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Friday and Eastern Illinois on Sunday, McGinnis answered, "Absolutely."
"We have to take a look at her because Nicole and Lex Jimmerson are struggling right now," McGinnis said. "They've got some good stuff to shut down teams."
What to know
—Amber Jones went 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Taylor Beshears was 1-for-3 with a walk. Jada Terry was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
—Hayley Sims was 2-for-4. She is 5-for-13 in the last five games with two homers.
—JSU loaded the bases with one out in the third inning and had runners on second and third in the fourth, but the Gamecocks couldn't score either time.
Who said
—McGinnis on Sims' recent hot streak: "She's getting more relaxed. She's getting good at-bats, and that gives her confidence."
—Hull on what the team needs to do: "All around, everyone has to step up intensity-wise."
Next up
—Jacksonville State (19-8) will play three OVC home doubleheaders against SIUE on Friday, Eastern Illinois on Sunday and Austin Peay on April 5. All three start at 1 p.m. Also in that stretch, JSU has a game in Huntsville against Mississippi State on April 3. UAB (12-19) will host Texas-El Paso on Saturday.