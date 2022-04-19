JSU softball: Fortner slugs fifth homer of season in loss at No. 18 Auburn

Megan Fortner slugged a home run for Jacksonville State to account for Jacksonville State's only run in a 9-1 softball loss at No. 18 Auburn on Tuesday.
Fortner's solo homer in the top of the second inning gave JSU an early 1-0 lead. Auburn came back with three runs in the bottom half of the inning and six in the fourth. The game ended after 4½ innings because of the eight-run mercy rule.
Fortner also had a double in the fourth inning. The junior first baseman leads the team in doubles (15), home runs (five) and RBIs (26). She is now hitting .322 for the year.
She had both of JSU's hits in the game.
What to know
—Sarah Currie got the start in the circle and allowed eight hits and nine runs (eight earned) in 3⅔ innings of work. She struck out two.
—Kat Carter finished with one-third of an inning without allowing a run.
—The only JSU batters to reach base besides Fortner were Camryn McLemore (hit by a pitch in the fourth inning) and Hannah Buffington (reached on an error in the fifth).
Next up
—JSU (25-17) will play again this weekend when North Alabama visits for a three-game series. They'll play a doubleheader Saturday at 1 p.m. and a single game Sunday at 1 p.m.