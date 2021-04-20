JSU softball: Fortner homers twice as Gamecocks split two at Tennessee Tech

Jacksonville State's Megan Fortner slugged a pair of solo home runs Tuesday as the Gamecocks split a doubleheader at Tennessee Tech, winning the opener 4-3 and falling in the second game 4-1.
JSU (17-20, 15-10 OVC) remains in fourth place in the Ohio Valley Conference standings. The Gamecocks are ahead of Murray State (14-11), UT Martin (11-9), Eastern Illinois (11-10) and Tennessee Tech (12-12). They hold tiebreaker advantages over all of them, except UT Martin.
JSU has won 11 of its last 14 OVC games and three of four this season from Tennessee Tech.
JSU trailed 1-0 in the first game but rallied in the sixth. Savannah Sudduth singled and scored on Shelby Newsome's triple. Then Jada Terry's homer scored Newsome. Tech scored twice in the bottom of the sixth, but Fortner's homer in the top of the seventh provided the winning margin.
Five to know
—JSU has won eight games this season in its last at-bat.
—Fortner was 2-for-6 on Tuesday, and her two homers give her six for the season.
—Terry was 2-for-6 on the day and her home run was her ninth of the year. She is batting .376.
—Keeli Bobbitt was 2-for-5, with both of her hits coming in the second game. After sitting at .105 early in the season, she is now batting .247.
—JSU will play at Morehead State (10-22, 2-18 OVC) this weekend, with two games Saturday and one Sunday.