JSU softball: Fortner drives in eight as Gamecocks split pair

Jacksonville State's softball team split a pair of games Friday in Coastal Carolina's Battle at the Beach in Conway, S.C. The Gamecocks beat Delaware State 10-0 before falling 8-6 to host Coastal Carolina.
The Gamecocks led 4-2 before Coastal scored four times in the bottom of the fifth and twice in the bottom of the sixth.
Six to know
—Freshman first baseman Megan Fortner was 1-for-1 with four RBIs in the first game and belted a pair of two-run homers in the second game, giving her eight RBIs for the day.
—Karsen Mosley went 1-for-3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs against Delaware State. She was 2-for-4 with an RBI in the second game.
—Alexus Jimmerson was 2-for-5 with an RBI in the two games combined, while Jada Terry was 2-for-5 with an RBI and two walks. Sidney Wagnon was 2-for-6 with a double, while Savannah Sudduth and Maddie Clay each went 2-for-5.
—Against Delaware State, Reagan Watkins pitched four shutout innings and struck out four. For good measure, she went 1-for-2 at the plate with an RBI. Lexi Androlevich pitched one scoreless inning in relief.
—Against Coastal Carolina, Macy Bearden pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs. Only four were earned. Jimmerson pitched two-thirds of an inning and gave up a run, which was earned.
—The Gamecocks (2-3) are set to play Northern Illinois on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. and College of Charleston at 3:15 p.m. JSU will play College of Charleston again Sunday at 10:15 a.m. before heading home.