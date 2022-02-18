JSU softball: Fortner delivers as Gamecocks sweep two in Southern Miss tourney

Jacksonville State scored a pair of wins to begin the Southern Mississippi tournament Friday.
The Gamecocks beat Houston Baptist 7-3 and then handled host USM 2-1.
JSU will face Louisiana Monroe twice Saturday at 5 and 8 p.m. before heading home. The Gamecocks are 5-2, which is a stark turnaround from last season when they started 0-8.
Against Houston Baptist, JSU trailed 1-0 before scoring seven runs in the top of the sixth. Megan Fortner delivered the big blow when she hit a grand slam.
In the second game, JSU trailed 1-0 before Fortner singled home a run in the top of the sixth and Brantly Bonds doubled home the winning run in the seventh.
Five to know
—Lexi Androlevich (2-1) got the win in the circle against Houston Baptist as she pitched seven innings and allowed seven hits. She gave up three runs, but all were unearned. She struck out seven.
—Kat Carter (2-1) picked up the win in the second game as she worked all seven innings. She allowed five hits and one run, which was earned. She struck out three.
—Lindsey Richardson went 4-for-6 on the day with a double. She's now 11-for-21 for the season after going 6-for-28 last year.
—Bonds was 3-for-7 with an RBI. Fortner was 3-for-4 with five RBIs. Chaney Phillips was 1-for-3.
—Abbi Perkins caught the first game and played left field in the second game while batting leadoff in both contests. She was 3-for-7.