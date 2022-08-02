JSU softball: Former Gamecock player, assistant coach heads to UAB

Jacksonville State all-conference performer and assistant coach Sallie Beth Burch has accepted a job at UAB as associate head softball coach.
Burch will work under new UAB head softball coach A.J. Daugherty. Burch was an assistant coach at Wallace State-Hanceville during 2016-19 under Daugherty.
UAB made the public announcement Tuesday afternoon with a news release.
Burch played at Wallace State durign 2008-09 and at Jacksonville State in 2010-11. She was all-Ohio Valley Conference in 2010 and helped JSU win OVC titles both seasons.
She earned her degree from JSU in 2012 and her Master's in 2014. She served as a volunteer assistant coach for the Gamecocks before going to Wallace State in 2016.
She left Wallace State to return to JSU, where she was Jana McGinnis' pitching coach during 2020-22. She coached two all-conference pitchers in Nicole Rodriguez and Kat Carter.
"We instantly improve with Sallie Beth's addition to the staff," Daugherty said in a news release. "Sallie Beth's passion and knowledge is undeniable. After a successful playing career, she has resolved to positively impact the next generation of players. Her growth mindset is a huge asset and we are so fortunate that she is a Blazer."
UAB also hired Mollie Hanson, a former Samford pitcher. Hanson will serve as pitching coach. Hanson was pitching coach at Florida Gulf Coast this past season and worked in the same position at Mercer in 2017-21.
