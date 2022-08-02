 Skip to main content
JSU softball: Former Gamecock player, assistant coach heads to UAB

2020 JSU Softball Fan Day

JSU assistant coach Sallie Beth Burch high fives head coach Jana McGinnis during the 2020 JSU Softball Fan Day. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

 Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Jacksonville State all-conference performer and assistant coach Sallie Beth Burch has accepted a job at UAB as associate head softball coach.

Burch will work under new UAB head softball coach A.J. Daugherty. Burch was an assistant coach at Wallace State-Hanceville during 2016-19 under Daugherty.

