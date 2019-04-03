Mississippi State has beaten both Alabama and Auburn, and the Bulldogs added Jacksonville State to that list Wednesday night. The Gamecocks fell 11-3 in a game shortened to six innings because of the eight-run mercy rule.
The game was played at the University of Alabama at Huntsville on Wednesday. It was Mississippi State's home game, and the Bulldogs wanted to play near senior third baseman/outfielder Bevia Robinson's home of Harvest.
Four to know
—Jacksonville State built a 3-0 lead after the top of the first inning as Anna Chisolm slugged a solo home run and Hayley Sims added a two-run shot that scored Amber Jones. That gives Chisolm 12 homers for the year, while Sims has three.
—Faith Sims started for JSU and pitched 4⅓ innings, allowing six hits and six runs. Kirsten Titus pitched 1⅓, giving up five hits and five runs.
—Taylor Beshears was 2-for-3 with a single and a double to improve her batting average to .431. Hannahstaysia Weaver and Jones each had a single.
—Mississippi State is 2-7 in the SEC, but the Bulldogs handed first-place Alabama one of its two losses of the year and third-place Auburn one of its seven defeats. JSU (23-9, 7-1 OVC) returns to conference action Friday with a home doubleheader against Austin Peay at 1 p.m.