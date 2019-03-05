Anna Chisolm and Nicole Rodriguez paced Jacksonville State as the Gamecocks rallied from a three-run deficit to win at Georgia Tech 4-3 in Atlanta on Tuesday.
With JSU trailing 3-1 in the top of the sixth, Chisolm cracked a three-run homer to drive home Karsen Mosley and Lex Hull and give JSU the lead for good. She has hit five home runs this year, and four have come in the sixth inning or later and given the Gamecocks the lead each time.
Rodriguez pitched three innings of scoreless relief to get the win. She pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the sixth. She also got the final out on a flyout to center fielder Taylor Beshears with runners on first and second.
JSU (9-4) will play in the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic in Lubbock, Texas, on Friday and Saturday. The Gamecocks will play Northern Colorado and Gardner Webb on Friday and Northern Colorado and Texas Tech on Saturday.
Four to know
—Amber Jones singled home the Gamecocks' first run in the fifth inning. Hull singled and was replaced by pinch-runner Savannah Sudduth. Jada Terry Walked, and Jones drove home Sudduth.
—Mosley was 2-for-3 and is 5-for-7 with two walks and a hit-by-pitch in her last three games. Although it's early in the season, her batting average is .455.
—Senior catcher Lex Hull was 1-for-2 with a single and a walk. Her batting average is up to .297. Defensively, she didn't allow a stolen base, passed ball or wild pitch.
—Staff ace Faith Sims threw the first four innings and allowed three runs, all of which came in the second inning. Rodriguez (2-2) gave up one hits, five walks and no runs in her three innings while striking out three.