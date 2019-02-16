Jacksonville State scored six runs in the bottom of the last inning to beat Alabama A&M 9-6 in the Alabama State Black and Gold softball tournament Saturday in Montgomery.
JSU trailed 6-3 going into the bottom of the seventh. Karsen Mosley walked to bring home Savannah Sudduth, and Alexus Jimmerson's sacrifice fly scored Taylor Beshears. Anna Hood's pinch-hit single scored Lex Hull. Then Anna Chisolm slugged her second game-winning homer in as many days. Her three-run blast with two outs ended the game. The previous day, she beat North Alabama with a two-run shot in the eighth inning.
In the Gamecocks' second game of the day, they fell 8-6 to Western Carolina, which scored twice in the seventh inning to win it. JSU will wrap up play in the Black and Gold tournament with a 9 a.m. game Sunday against Fort Wayne.
Four to know
—Nicole Rodriguez pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief against A&M to get the win. She allowed three hits, no runs and no walks, while striking out three.
—Lex Hull slugged a three-run homer in the first inning against A&M. That gives her three for the season, which ties Beshears, Chisolm and Kirsten Titus for the team lead.
—Sudduth went 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs as she got the start in left field against A&M.
—Hayley Sims was 3-for-6 for the day with two walks. She had a triple against Western Carolina. Freshman shortstop Sidney Wagnon was 4-for-9, with all four of her hits coming against Western Carolina.