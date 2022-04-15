 Skip to main content
JSU softball: Chaney Phillips' highlight catch-and-throw earns ASUN fan-vote honor

Chaney Phillips

JACKSONVILLE — Social media viewers made it official this week: they like Jacksonville State shortstop Chaney Phillips.

Her catch and double-play throw in last weekend's sweep over Eastern Kentucky was voted as the ASUN's fan-voted play of the week. Fans were allowed to cast votes through social media.

Phillips caught a liner just off the ground in the sixth inning of a 7-0 win Saturday, then she threw to first base to double off the runner.

Phillips, a senior shortstop, is known for great glove work. She has a .968 fielding percentage this season with only a pair of errors.

She's also handy with the bat, hitting .268 with five RBIs.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

