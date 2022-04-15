JSU softball: Chaney Phillips' highlight catch-and-throw earns ASUN fan-vote honor

JACKSONVILLE — Social media viewers made it official this week: they like Jacksonville State shortstop Chaney Phillips.
Her catch and double-play throw in last weekend's sweep over Eastern Kentucky was voted as the ASUN's fan-voted play of the week. Fans were allowed to cast votes through social media.
Phillips caught a liner just off the ground in the sixth inning of a 7-0 win Saturday, then she threw to first base to double off the runner.
Phillips, a senior shortstop, is known for great glove work. She has a .968 fielding percentage this season with only a pair of errors.
She's also handy with the bat, hitting .268 with five RBIs.