JSU softball: Carter shuts out Kennesaw State

Jacksonville State's Kat Carter twirled a four-hit gem Sunday afternoon as the Gamecocks beat Kennesaw State 1-0 to salvage the final game of the series.
Kennesaw State won the first two of the series by sweeping a Saturday doubleheader. That included a win against Carter, who allowed five runs in the first inning. In the 12 innings she pitched after that, she gave up only one run.
On Sunday, she scattered four singles and didn't allow a walk. She didn't get a strikeout, but JSU played errorless defense behind her. The Gamecocks also turned a nifty double play in the sixth inning when right fielder Savannah Sudduth caught a liner, then threw to first baseman Megan Fortner to double off the runner.
This is the fourth shutout of the season for Carter (9-6).
Four to know
—Sidney Wagnon went 2-for-3, and her single drove home Karsen Mosley with the game's only run in the second inning.
—Mosley went 2-for-3.
—Fortner, Hannah Buffington and Lauren Hunt each had a single, and Keeli Bobbitt walked.
—JSU (15-11, 1-2 ASUN) doesn't get much of a break. The Gamecocks will host Dartmouth on Monday at noon.