JSU softball: Carter, Currie get the outs when they matter in two-game sweep

JSU -softball bcBC__3982.jpg

Jacksonville State pitcher Sarah Currie threw a seven-hitter against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Jacksonville State swept two softball games Friday in the Southern Miss Golden Eagle Invitational, beating Tulsa 1-0 and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 4-3.

In both cases, the Gamecocks had to survive trouble in the seventh inning.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.