JSU softball: Carter, Currie get the outs when they matter in two-game sweep

Jacksonville State swept two softball games Friday in the Southern Miss Golden Eagle Invitational, beating Tulsa 1-0 and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 4-3.
In both cases, the Gamecocks had to survive trouble in the seventh inning.
In the win over Tulsa, Kat Carter (2-0) pitched a four-hitter with three walks and four strikeouts. In the top of the seventh, Carter got two quick outs but a Tulsa runner reached on an error. The next batter walked on a 3-2 pitch, and a passed ball moved the runners to second and third. Carter got the third out on a fly ball to left field.
When JSU beat SIUE, Sarah Currie (2-0) worked all seven innings and gave up seven hits, a walk and two earned runs. She also struck out six.
In the bottom of the seventh, Currie struck out the first batter, but SIUE got back-to-back singles. The Cougars then flew out to center field, with a run coming home to make it 4-3. Currie then got the next hitter to fly out to center field to close out the victory.
—Against Tulsa, JSU got only two hits but both came in the sixth inning. Ashley Phillips doubled and came home on Abbi Perkins' single.
—Against SIUE, Lindsey Richardson went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Camryn McLemore was 2-for-4 with a triple. Hannah Buffington was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
—Brantley Bonds went 1-for-3 with an RBI single and a sacrifice fly that brought home a run in the fifth inning.
—Lauren Hunt was 1-for-4.
—JSU (4-1) has three more games in the Southern Miss event: Saturday at 5 p.m. against SIUE, Saturday at 7:30 p.m. against Alcorn State, and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. against Southern Miss.
