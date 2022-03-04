JSU softball: Buffington's big homer gives Gamecocks a split

Freshman Hannah Buffington slugged her first collegiate home run Friday, and she made it count.
Her three-run blast in the fifth inning helped ice Jacksonville State's 5-2 win over Alcorn State in the Mississippi State Invitational in Starkville.
Buffington was pinch-hitting in the fifth inning with JSU leading 2-0. Savannah Sudduth and Addie Robinson had walked and were on base with Buffington drove a 2-0 pitch out of the park to left-center field.
Sarah Currie (2-1) picked up the pitching win as she worked all seven inning, allowing four hits, two walks and two runs (both earned). She struck out nine.
In an earlier game, JSU fell to Furman 6-4.
JSU (8-7) will play again Saturday in Starkville against Alcorn State (7-10) at 10 a.m. and Mississippi State (11-7) at 3 p.m. The Gamecocks will play Furman (7-8) on Sunday at 10 a.m.
Six to know
—Sudduth, who is coming off off-season shoulder surgery, got her first extended playing time and went 2-for-4 with an RBI, two walks and two stolen bases in the two games combined. She also made six putouts in the outfield.
—First baseman Megan Fortner was 3-for-5 with a double
—Abbi Perkins was 2-for-4 with two walks, a hit-by-pitch and an RBI. She leads the team in walks (11) and hit-by-pitch (four) this season.
—Keeli Bobbitt was 1-for-4 with a walk and two stolen bases.
—Chaney Phillips was 2-for-3, and Camryn McLemore was 1-for-2.
—Lexi Androlevich (2-3) started against Furman and worked 3⅔ innings, allowing five runs (two earned). Kat Carter relieved and pitched 3⅓ innings, allowing one run, which was earned.