JSU softball: Brown shines as Gamecocks open by splitting two

Jacksonville State split two games as the Gamecocks opened their softball season Friday in Kennesaw State's Phyllis Rafter Memorial Tournament.
JSU beat Purdue Fort Wayne 8-7 as sophomore pitcher Hannah Brown got her first collegiate win with five innings of relief work. Then the Gamecocks fell 9-1 to host Kennesaw State. JSU trailed only 4-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth when Kennesaw erupted for five runs, which ended the game because of the eight-run mercy rule.
JSU will play Purdue Fort Wayne again Saturday at 11 a.m. and face Kennesaw State on Saturday at 3 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m.
Five to know
—Against Purdue Fort Wayne, Alexus Jimmerson started in the circle and gave up four runs in two innings. Brown relieved and allowed five hits and three runs (all unearned) in her five innings. In the final inning with a runner on second and two outs, she got a flyout to right to end the game. Brown was used as a pinch-runner last year, and this was her JSU pitching debut.
—Jimmerson delivered a big hit in the first game. With the score tied 4-4, she doubled home two runs. She finished the day 2-for-5 with three RBIs.
—Jada Terry started both games in center field and went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs, a sacrifice fly and a walk.
—Maddie Clay had a two-run double in the first game. Keely Bobbitt and Sidney Wagnon each doubled in the first game, while Megan Fortner doubled off the fence in the second game for her first JSU hit.
—Macy Bearden started the second game and gave up six runs in four innings of work. She gave up four runs in the first inning and didn't allow anyone else across the plate before giving up hits to the first two batters in the bottom of the fifth. Reagan Watkins relieved and allowed two runs in one-third of an inning. Lexi Androlevich entered and walked a batter. A passed ball brought home the ninth run, which forced the game to end because of the mercy rule.