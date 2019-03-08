Taylor Beshears belted a homer in the top of the eighth inning to help Jacksonville State to a 4-1 win over Northern Colorado on Friday. The win came in the first of four games JSU is playing over two days at the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic in Lubbock, Texas.
In addition, Faith Sims improved to 7-0 as she pitched all eight innings, allowing four hits and one unearned run. She struck out four.
Four to know
--Beshear's homer in the eighth was her fifth of the year and was a solo shot to break a 1-1 tie. She went 3-for-4 for the day. Bailey Smart followed up with a single to drive home Anna Chisolm, and Hayley Sims' sacrifice fly drove home Savannah Sudduth.
--Chisolm' drove home JSU's fourth-inning run with a sacrifice fly to score Beshears.
--Hannahstaysia Weaver went 2-for-3. Sidney Wagnon, Jada Terry, Lex Hull and Alexus Jimmerson each singled, and Karsen Mosley doubled and stole a base.
--JSU (10-4) is facing Gardner Webb in the second game of the day. The Gamecocks will play Northern Colorado again Saturday at 11 a.m. and Texas Tech on Saturday at 4 p.m.