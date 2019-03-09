Jacksonville State split a pair of games Saturday in the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic in Lubbock, Texas. The Gamecocks beat Northern Colorado 12-6 as Taylor Beshears hit three home runs before losing to 14th-ranked Texas Tech 11-3.
JSU (11-6) won two and lost two in two days of play in Lubbock. The Gamecocks will head home and host Kennesaw State in a doubleheader Wednesday at 4 p.m. The game is listed for University Field on the JSU campus.
Four to know
—Beshears went 4-for-4 with six RBIs in the win over Northern Colorado. She socked a solo shot in the third inning, a two-run blast in the fourth and a three-run homer in the fifth. She has eight home runs this season, which ties Austin Peay's Danielle Liermann for the Ohio Valley Conference lead. She was 0-for-3 against Texas Tech.
—Anna Chisolm went 3-for-5 on the day with her sixth homer of the season, while Alexus Jimmerson was 3-for-7 with a double, three RBIs and her first home run of the season. Both Chisolm's and Jimmerson's blasts came against Northern Colorado.
—Against Texas Tech, JSU grabbed a 3-0 lead in the second inning when Amber Jones doubled home two runs and Hannahstaysia Weaver walked with the bases loaded to bring home a run. Texas Tech answered with three runs in the bottom of the second, four in the fourth and four more in the sixth to end the game by the eight-run mercy rule.
—Against Northern Colorado, Macy Bearden pitched 2⅔ innings, allowing five runs. Jimmerson (1-1) got the win after pitching 4⅓ innings of relief and allowing only one run. Against Texas Tech, Faith Sims (7-1) was touched for seven runs in four innings. Nicole Rodriguez allowed four runs in 1⅔ innings.