After sweeping two games on opening day in the Mercer (Ga.) Invitational on Friday, the Jacksonville State softball team dropped a pair Saturday.
Rutgers used an eight-run second inning to beat JSU 13-5, and then the Gamecocks fell 11-6 to Army, which scored seven runs in the fourth inning. The Gamecocks (2-2) will play Sunday against host Mercer at 12:15 p.m. in their final game in Macon, Ga.
Four to know
—Senior outfielder Taylor Beshears slugged three home runs against Army, as she appears recovered from a broken finger suffered in preseason practice. She was 0-for-9 for the season before going 4-for-4 against Army with five RBIs. Freshmen Karsen Mosley and Bailey Smart each hit a homer Saturday, the first for both in a JSU uniform. Anna Chisolm blasted one over the fence as well, as JSU has nine homers through four games.
—Freshman Lexi Androlevich (4 1/3 innings, four earned runs), junior Alexus Jimmerson (1 inning, five earned runs), sophomore Nicole Rodriguez (3 innings, five earned runs), sophomore Reagan Watkins (1 inning, three earned runs) and freshman Macy Bearden (2 innings, one earned run) all took a turn in the pitching circle. Seniors Faith Sims and Kirsten Titus got the day off after pitching in Friday's two wins.
—Freshman shortstop Sidney Wagnon shined by going 4-for-7 for the day with a double and a stolen base. She is 5-for-12 with two walks and two stolen bases to start her Jacksonville State career.
—Jada Terry was 1-for-3 against Rutgers with an RBI double. Amber Jones and Hannahstaysia Weaver each had a single on the day.