On the strength of a Taylor Beshears grand slam, the Jacksonville State softball team salvaged a split with Belmont on Friday night.
The Gamecocks were shut out 8-0 in the opening game of a doubleheader before scoring a 7-5 victory in the nightcap.
Four to know
—Beshears’ grand slam gave the Gamecocks a 6-0 lead after two innings, but the Bruins clawed back into the contest in the bottom of the fourth. After pitching three scoreless innings, JSU starter Nicole Rodriguez allowed five runs (four earned) and was pulled after recording just one out in the fourth inning. Lexi Androlevich entered the circle and got Bailey Sims to line into a double play to end the inning.
—Kirsten Titus worked the fifth and sixth, allowing no hits and striking out two. After allowing three runs over three innings in the opener to take just her fourth loss of the year, Faith Sims allowed no hits and struck out two in the seventh, earning her second save of the season. Rodriguez got the win.
—In the opener, Belmont’s Alicia Veltri held the Gamecocks to just three hits over five innings, striking out seven. Beshears, Alexus Jimmerson and Jada Terry accounted for JSU’s only hits.
—The Gamecocks (25-12, 9-4 OVC) travel to Nashville today to face Tennessee State in another doubleheader. First pitch is set for 3 p.m.