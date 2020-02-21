JSU softball: Bearden pitches complete game in Gamecocks' victory

Macy Bearden pitched a complete game as Jacksonville State's softball team opened the Mardi Gras Mambo in Youngsville, La., with a 6-2 win over Nicholls.
It's JSU's first complete game of the season. Bearden started by allowing two runs in the top of the first inning on an RBI triple and a sacrifice fly.
Bearden (1-3) shut down Nicholls the rest of the way, however, and for the day, she allowed six hits and one walk while striking out six.
JSU (4-5) will play four more games in the event. On Saturday, the Gamecocks will meet Abilene Christian at 3 p.m. and Incarnate Word at 5 p.m., and on Sunday, they'll face Northwestern State at 10 a.m. and McNeese State at 2 p.m.
Four to know
—With JSU down 2-0 heading into the bottom of the third, Alexus Jimmerson singled home Keeli Bobbitt and Savannah Sudduth to tie it 2-2. In the sixth, Jimmerson reached on an error, which plated a run.
—Bobbitt went 2-for-3 and is 12-for-23 for the season, giving her a batting average of .522. She leads the team in hits.
—Jada Terry was 1-for-3 with a bunt single to drive home a run. She also walked and stole a base. She's hitting .393 for the season, which is second behind Bobbitt.
—Clay was 1-for-2 with two walks. Karsen Mosley was 1-for-4 and scored twice, giving her a team-leading 14 runs this year. Sudduth was 1-for-4. Megan Fortner brought home a run with a groundout, giving her a team-high 14 RBIs.