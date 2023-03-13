JSU softball: ASUN names Holmes as league's pitcher of the week

The ASUN Conference has named Jacksonville State freshman Jaliyah Holmes as the league's pitcher of the week after she pitched the Gamecocks' first perfect game in 17 years this past weekend.
Pitching in the Jacksonville State Invitational, Holmes retired all 21 batters she faced in a 7-0 win over Western Michigan on Friday. She threw 96 pitches and struck out eight batters.
This was JSU's first perfect game since Christine Pierce threw one against Tennessee State on March 18, 2006. Taylor West threw a five-inning no-hitter in 2017 when the only batter to reach did so on an error. She struck out 12 of the 16 batters she faced.
Holmes is 5-3 with a 2.10 ERA in 10 appearances, including seven starts.
JSU (12-9) will open ASUN play Saturday with a home doubleheader against North Alabama at 1 p.m.