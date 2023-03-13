 Skip to main content
JSU softball: ASUN names Holmes as league's pitcher of the week

jsu v w michigan softball 008 tw.jpg

Jacksonville State’s Jaliyah Holmes pitches against Western Michigan on Friday, March 10, 2023

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

The ASUN Conference has named Jacksonville State freshman Jaliyah Holmes as the league's pitcher of the week after she pitched the Gamecocks' first perfect game in 17 years this past weekend.

Pitching in the Jacksonville State Invitational, Holmes retired all 21 batters she faced in a 7-0 win over Western Michigan on Friday. She threw 96 pitches and struck out eight batters.