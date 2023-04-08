JSU softball: Another loss at Stetson drops Gamecocks to second place in ASUN

DELAND, Fla. — Stetson’s giant killer took down another victim.
Left-handed pitcher Lauren Hobbs beat Jacksonville State for the second straight day, knocking the Gamecocks’ softball team out of first place in the ASUN Conference.
JSU pushed Hobbs against the ropes more than once Saturday afternoon at Stetson but couldn't deliver the big blow in a 2-1 loss.
The Gamecocks left nine runners on base. In the first inning, Lindsey Richardson singled home Brantly Bonds for a 1-0 lead, but even after putting two runners on base with one out, JSU couldn't add to the advantage. In the second inning, JSU loaded the bases with two outs but again couldn't deliver.
Hobbs (11-6) scattered eight hits and hit two batters. She has beaten South Carolina, Georgia, Samford and JSU twice, including Friday and Saturday. Last year, she closed out a win over Liberty, which was the only time the Flames lost in 28 games against ASUN opponents.
"It was a good hard-fought game. We ended up on the short end," JSU coach Jana McGinnis said. "There were big plays made, maybe not enough big hits made for us, but my goodness, with bases loaded early on in the game, we were hitting it as hard as you could and right at them. That's just the nature of the game."
It went better than Friday's 6-0 loss to Hobbs, who allowed only four hits in that win, but the result was the same — a JSU loss.
The Gamecocks (24-11, 10-2 ASUN) left Stetson — named for the man who sold the famous hats called "Stetsons” — with two losses in three games. JSU is now tied for second in the league standings with Liberty. Central Arkansas leads with an 11-1 ASUN record.
JSU's Jaliyah Holmes (12-4) allowed only four hits and a pair of walks with four strikeouts, but Stetson chipped away at her in the third inning to push two runs across the plate. The Hatters got a trio of breaks to get their runs:
—After getting a strikeout to start the inning, Holmes appeared to throw strike three to Stetson's Gia Napoli, but it was ruled a ball. Napoli eventually singled.
—Brianna Clary reached on an error by first baseman Lindsey Richardson.
—With bases loaded and two outs, Stetson's Giana Meimeier hit the ball about 10 to 12 feet in front of home plate, which was that small zone in which no fielder could get to it in time to record an out. That scored one run, and the second scored when Holmes walked the next batter.
"I thought Jaliyah was good," McGinnis said. "This weekend, she didn't get as many strikeouts as we're accustomed to, but she made pitches to where we got outs. She made big outs. I thought she was outstanding. She kept us in the game so that we could have a chance to win it."
What to know
—Bonds finished 1-for-4 with a double. She missed another extra base hit when center fielder Annabella McClerren latched onto a liner that would've hit the wall, had she not made the catch.
—Lauren Hunt went 2-for-3 and made a diving catch in center field.
—Morgan Nowakowski was 1-for-3 with a double. Abbi Perkins was 1-for-2, and Linley Tubbs and Camryn McLemore each went 1-for-3. Richardson was 1-for-4.
Who said
—McGinnis on having nine runners left on base: "That's the key. When you're playing what I call an old-fashioned softball game with two good pitchers going at each other with very few runs, it's going to be the team that makes the mistake that's going to be on the short end of the stick. The team that wins is going to be the team that comes up with timely hitting. We couldn't do that. We couldn't drive in more runs there.
—McGinnis on McLemore getting some time in right field after playing mostly shortstop in her JSU career: "She did OK. She's working. She's learning. Defensively, she did fine. It didn't worry me when a ball was hit out there to her. I want her to get her bat going. She did have better swings and better at-bats, so maybe she's on the verge of breaking out."
Next up
—JSU will host Georgia Tech on Tuesday at 5 p.m.