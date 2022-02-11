JSU softball: Androlevich pitches shutout in season opener

Lexi Androlevich pitched a one-hitter and Jacksonville State won its softball season opener Friday with an 11-0 win over Southern University in the ULM Best on the Bayou event in Monroe, La.
Androlevich struck out seven batters and walked one in a game shortened to five innings because of the mercy rule.
JSU pounded out nine hits, including four home runs. Sophomore Lindsey Richardson and senior Addie Robinson each hit their first career home run. Senior Lizzy VanManen hit her second career home run, and senior third baseman Karsen Mosley managed a three-run shot in the first inning to put JSU's first runs on the board.
In the second game of the day, JSU fell to former Ohio Valley Conference rival Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 4-2. Richardson and Mosley each hit solo homers to account for JSU's runs.
JSU will play again Saturday against Stephen F. Austin at 12:30 p.m. On Sunday, the Gamecocks will play Morehead State at 9 a.m. and Mississippi Valley State at 11:15 a.m. before heading home.
Five to know
—Freshman Abbi Perkins started at catcher against Southern and went 2-for-3 with a walk.
—Sidney Wagnon, the starter at second base last season, opened in center field against Southern and went 1-for-2 with a walk.
—Brantly Bonds, last year's state junior college player of the year, started at second base and went 1-for-3 with a double against Southern. Camryn McLemore, a transfer from South Alabama, started at shortstop and was 1-for-2 with a double and a walk against Southern. McLemore was 1-for-1 with two walks against SIUE.
—Mosley was 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly and four RBIs against Southern. She was 1-for-3 against SIUE.
—Freshman Kat Carter worked all six innings against SIUE and allowed eight hits, two earned runs and two walks while striking out four.