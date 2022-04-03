JSU softball: After weather cancels flight, Gamecocks bus to FGCU, drop 2 of 3

Jacksonville State dropped two of three at Florida Gulf Coast on a weekend series trip that was a problem from the start.
The Gamecocks went to the airport in Atlanta on Friday morning to fly out to Fort Myers, Fla., which is where Florida Gulf Coast is located. Their flight was canceled, and the airline couldn't book such a large group on later flights.
For a solution, JSU took a bus to Fort Myers and didn't arrive in town until Saturday at about 4 a.m.
According to an Associated Press report, more than 3,300 United States flights were canceled this weekend because of weather in Florida and other issues.
In addition, JSU was without shortstop Chaney Phillips because of illness.
On Saturday afternoon, JSU lost to Florida Gulf Coast 5-2 on a three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth. Then the Gameoccks' Sarah Currie pitched a four-hitter and teammate Camryn McLemore slugged a solo homer for a 1-0 win.
On Sunday afternoon, Currie pitched again and allowed eight hits in a 3-0 loss, as the JSU bats produced only two doubles and a single.
JSU (20-15, 4-5 ASUN) will play again Tuesday at Alabama State. Florida Gulf Coast is now 13-22, including 6-6 in the ASUN.
Five to know
—Sidney Wagnon was 3-for-9 with a double and two walks in the series. She had one hit in each game.
—McLemore finished 4-for-11 with a hit in each game. She had a double, the home run and an RBI.
—Megan Fortner went 4-for-10 with two doubles and an RBI.
—Karsen Mosley had a double during the Sunday game.
—Kat Carter pitched 7⅔ innings in Saturday's opening game, allowing five runs and receiving credit for the pitching loss.