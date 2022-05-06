JSU softball: After doubleheader loss, Gamecocks relegated to play-in game in ASUN tourney

Playing for a West Division title and a first-round bye in the ASUN softball tournament, Jacksonville State suffered two crushing losses Friday at Central Arkansas.
The Gamecocks fell 4-3 and 8-0, which locked JSU into Tuesday's first round of the league tournament. Eight teams make the ASUN tourney, but the bottom four play in Tuesday's opening round, which includes a pair of play-in games to make the double-elimination bracket. The two winners advance, while the two losers go home.
Central Arkansas (32-18, 16-7 ASUN) clinched the top spot in the West Division, while UNA (37-16, 15-9) will finish second after sweeping a three-game series from Eastern Kentucky on Thursday and Friday.
JSU (30-21, 13-10) will finish third, although there's one final regular-season meeting with UCA on Saturday.
What to know
—The second game ended after 4½ innings because of the eight-run mercy rule. Jordan Johnson pitched a no-hitter for UCA. She allowed only one baserunner, which came in the first inning when she hit Karsen Mosley with a pitch. Mosley was then caught stealing.
—Addie Robinson accounted for all of JSU's runs on the day, hitting a three-run homer in the first game. She was 2-for-3 and now has eight homers and 32 RBIs for the season, which lead the team.
—In the first game, Mosley went 2-for-3 with a double. Camryn McLemore was 1-for-3. Those were on base when Robinson hit her home run.
—Sidney Wagnon, Brantly Bonds and Keeli Bobbitt each went 1-for-3.
—Kat Carter (16-10) pitched all seven innings of the first game, while Sarah Currie (12-7) worked the first three of the nightcap, allowing four runs. Lexi Androlevich pitched the fourth inning of the second game, giving up four runs. The game ended after JSU didn't score in the top of the fifth.
Next up
—JSU will play UCA on Saturday at 1 p.m. After that, the team will fly to Jacksonville, Fla., which is the site of the ASUN tournament. The Gamecocks will play an opponent to be determined Tuesday at 3 p.m.