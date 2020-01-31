JSU softball: A year after getting hit with comeback shot, Bearden pitching strong (video)

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State's Macy Bearden doesn't recall everything about the last pitch she threw in a Gamecocks softball game last spring, but she'll never forget the result.
It came in the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic in Lubbock, Texas, when JSU faced Northern Colorado on March 9, 2019. In the third inning with two outs and a runner on second, a Northern Colorado hitter blasted a shot right at Bearden, who was a freshman. She tried to put up her glove, but was too late as the ball struck her left upper lip. The injury opened a cut that needed stitches to close and loosened some of her teeth.
Bearden missed the rest of the season, but she has returned and head coach Jana McGinnis says she expects her to be an important part of the pitching staff this season.
"It was very hard, going through all that, not getting to play, watching from behind the scenes, but it was also eye-opening," Bearden said. "I learned a lot."
Bearden was ready to pitch this past fall in Jacksonville State's exhibition games, with one small change from before she got hit — she wore a protective mask.
"I used to wear one when I was in high school, but I changed it when I was a junior and senior in high school because I was like, 'You know, I feel like I'm getting older maybe I don't need it,' but I definitely do need it," Bearden said. "I'm more comfortable with it now."
Bearden is part of a staff that includes senior Alexus Jimmerson, juniors Reagan Watkins and Nicole Rodriguez, and sophomores Hannah Brown and Lexi Androlevich. JSU has lost staff ace Faith Sims, who was OVC pitcher of the year last season. She has graduated after ranking second in the league last year with 188 innings pitched.
That's a lot of innings that will need to be filled by the current crop of JSU pitchers.
"Our pitching staff is working extremely hard, harder than we've ever worked," Bearden said. "I feel like everyone compliments everybody."
The season is scheduled to start Feb. 7 at the Kennesaw State Phyllis Rafter Memorial Classic when JSU faces Purdue Fort Wayne at 11 a.m.