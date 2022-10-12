 Skip to main content
JSU softball: A tie with Alabama sends Gamecocks home a winner

JSU softball teaser
Mark Edwards/The Anniston Star

A tie game isn't always an unsatisfying, frustrating result.

When you're Jacksonville State softball coach Jana McGinnis and watch your Gamecocks tie Alabama 6-6 in a fall exhibition game, the bus ride home is rather pleasant.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.