JSU softball: A tie with Alabama sends Gamecocks home a winner

A tie game isn't always an unsatisfying, frustrating result.
When you're Jacksonville State softball coach Jana McGinnis and watch your Gamecocks tie Alabama 6-6 in a fall exhibition game, the bus ride home is rather pleasant.
Updated: October 12, 2022 @ 11:00 pm
A tie game isn't always an unsatisfying, frustrating result.
When you're Jacksonville State softball coach Jana McGinnis and watch your Gamecocks tie Alabama 6-6 in a fall exhibition game, the bus ride home is rather pleasant.
The two teams originally were set to meet this past spring in the Sand Mountain Showdown in Albertville, but weather forced a postponement. They agreed to give it a go this fall, and an overflow crowd at Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater saw the Gamecocks play toe to toe with the Crimson Tide for seven innings Wednesday night. Because this is a fall exhibition, the teams didn't play extra innings to break the tie.
"I was proud of our girls," McGinnis said. "Our team is young, but I didn't see any player look nervous. I didn't see anybody look like they weren't ready. I thought the energy was good and the confidence was good. I was proud of our freshmen. I saw a lot of young players go up there and be aggressive at the plate, like Ashley Phillips and Ella Pate."
No official statistics were kept, but both the JSU and Alabama media relations offices released highlights of the game.
JSU sophomore pitcher Kat Carter shut down Alabama through three innings, but the Crimson Tide struck for three runs in the bottom of the fourth.
The Gamecocks rallied with two runs in the top of the fifth when first baseman Holly Stewart's two-run homer scored Lindsey Richardson and made it 3-2.
Alabama got two runs in the bottom of the fifth, but JSU roared ahead 6-5 with a four-run sixth inning. JSU got key hits from shortstop Camryn McLemore, third baseman Brantly Bonds and Phillips, the second baseman.
The Tide got a run in the bottom of the sixth to tie it 6-6, and after a scoreless seventh inning, the game was finished.
"This was like a postseason atmosphere," McGinnis said. "When we rolled up, the crowd was already there. It reminded me of when we've been to an NCAA regional. For our girls, this gave our girls a taste of what postseason is like."
McGinnis used all four of her primary pitchers, including two sophomores (Carter and Sarah Currie) and two freshmen (Jaliyah Holmes and Jordan Eslinger). McGinnis said Holmes struggled a bit but that the experience was good for her.
"I'm glad she got to pitch," McGinnis said. "She wasn't hitting her corners and had to adjust. She learned that when you adjust, it's about small adjustments — not adjusting six inches and putting the ball over the plate. She's learning."
McGinnis said she was especially pleased to see Stewart have the big home run. Stewart is a sixth-year senior who spent a year at Pensacola State College and three years at South Alabama before transferring to JSU last year.
This past spring, she was a reserve third baseman, but this fall, she's been working at first base.
"I knew she was going to be big," McGinnis said. "She's had a big fall. She's been a leader. She always stays late after practice to work. I'm happy she had something good happen for her tonight."
Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.
