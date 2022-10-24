JSU soccer: School won't renew contract of 10-year head coach

Jacksonville State is getting a new soccer coach.
Athletics director Greg Seitz announced Monday that the school will not renew the contract of head coach Neil Macdonald, whose team went 3-13-2 this season, including 1-7-2 in the ASUN Conference.
McDonald was named the Ohio Valley Conference coach of the year in 2014. The Gamecocks went 11-10-1 that season and reached the championship game of the OVC tournament, but it was his only winning record in 10 seasons at JSU. His career record at JSU was 56-108-16.
“We want to thank Coach Macdonald for his leadership as our head soccer coach and his service to our university and our student-athletes over the last decade,” Seitz said in a statement provided by the school. “We wish him the best and much success in his future endeavors.”
In 19 seasons as a head coach, his record is 258-232-42.
Jacksonville State was Macdonald’s fourth stop in his coaching career when he took over the program prior to the 2013 season. He guided JSU into the ASUN Conference in 2021. The Gamecocks are headed to Conference USA in the summer of 2023.
Seitz said that the search for just the fourth head coach in the JSU soccer program’s history will begin immediately.
“As we head into Conference USA, we decided to go in another direction with our soccer program,” Seitz added. “We will begin a nationwide search for our next soccer coach, who will guide us into a new era for Gamecock Athletics in our new conference home.”
