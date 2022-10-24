 Skip to main content
JSU soccer: School won't renew contract of 10-year head coach

James McDonald

James McDonald posted a 56-108-16 record in 10 seasons at Jacksonville State.

Jacksonville State is getting a new soccer coach.

Athletics director Greg Seitz announced Monday that the school will not renew the contract of head coach Neil Macdonald, whose team went 3-13-2 this season, including 1-7-2 in the ASUN Conference.

