JSU soccer: Gamecocks hire new head coach

Jacksonville State has hired Sean Fraser of Louisiana Monroe as its next women's soccer coach.

Fraser has spent the past three seasons at ULM, where he posted a 23-31-3 record after taking over a program that went 3-30-2 in the two seasons before Fraser assumed control.

Fraser has served as a head coach for 10 seasons and compiled a 120-69-12 record on the field. He won three conference championships, including two in Division II and one in NAIA.

He coached the men's team at NAIA Midland University from 2011-15 and the women's teams at Division II Lincoln Memorial from 2017-19 and Division I ULM from 2020-22. In 2016, he was an assistant men's coach at the University of Charleston.

"We're thrilled to welcome Sean Fraser to the Gamecock Family and are excited about the future of our soccer program under his guidance," JSU athletics director Greg Seitz said. "He has a proven track record of building programs that excel both on the field and in the classroom, and we are looking forward to the future of Gamecock soccer as we move into Conference USA under his leadership."

Fraser will replace Neil McDonald, who was 56-108-16 as head coach and has one winning season in 10 years. JSU went 3-13-2 this past season, including 1-7-2 in the ASUN Conference.

"I want to thank Greg Seitz and (senior associate athletics director) Greg Bonds for the opportunity to lead JSU soccer moving forward," Fraser said. "Athletics and the University as a whole are both on an upward trajectory and I'm excited to be a part of the athletic department and can't wait to contribute to the university's success."

A native of Durham, England, Fraser received his bachelor's degree in physical education, teaching and coaching from Bethel in 2008. He also has a master's degree in education from Bethel, as well as a master's in strategic leadership from Charleston and an MBA from Southwestern College.

He and his wife Taylor have a daughter, Daisy Jo.