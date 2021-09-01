JSU shot down in Blazer glory

MONTGOMERY — Jacksonville State has had its moments against FBS competition, beating downtrodden Ole Miss in 2010, nearly upsetting over ranked Auburn in 2015 and tasking mediocre Florida State for almost three quarters in 2020.
UAB is neither downtrodden, over ranked nor mediocre, and Wednesday’s Montgomery Kickoff Classic looked like the mismatch it was.
The Blazers, receiving votes in both major FBS polls, stymied JSU, the eighth ranked team in FCS, 31-0 in Cramton Bowl.
JSU (0-1) suffered its first shutout since losing at Florida in the final regular-season game of 2012, a string of 104 games. UAB (1-0) recorded its first shutout since 2018.
It’s also the first shutout against JSU since now-UAB head coach Bill Clark became JSU’s head coach in 2013 and hired current JSU head coach John Grass as his offensive coordinator.
JSU promoted Grass after the 2013 season, when Clark left for UAB.
"Obviously, I'm glad to get this one behind me," said Clark, a Piedmont High School and JSU graduate. "Once the game settles in, it is what it is. Obviously, when it's like two brothers, you want to beat them worse than you do anybody.
"It was bittersweet. Jax State, I've got really strong feelings for them, but you know where my allegiances lie."
Here are three things we learned:
1. Offense needs work
JSU finished with 64 yards and two first downs in the first half. Only a declined interference penalty saved the Gamecocks from going into the locker room with more penalty yards than offense.
Cooper tried time and again to hit back-shoulder throws to P.J. Wells but couldn’t connect. Cooper finished the half with nine completions but for 36 yards.
The running game fared no better with 28 yards for the half.
"They're a top-20 defense last year, and they're a top-15 or top-20 defense this year in FBS," Grass said. "They've got a good football team. ...
"Our guys, we ain't going to play nobody, FCS football wise, even in the national championship game, anywhere close to that."
The Gamecocks didn’t gain two first downs in one drive until their first possession of the third quarter. They had a good play, maybe two, but couldn’t sustain drives.
JSU gained just 155 total yards, 91 on 18-for-35 passing from Cooper. The Gamecocks managed eight first downs compared to nine punts and 10 penalties fro 75 yards.
"We didn't do a good job of executing our plays," Cooper said. "We had too many presnap penalties, false starts, motions. We've just got to do a better job of executing."
Grass blamed inexperience at some positions and unusual motions and shifts he put into the offense to counter UAB's strength in the front seven for presnap penalties.
Grass also called plays designed to let Cooper get the ball out quickly.
"They're going to limit what you can do offensively," Grass said. "They're going to take your screen game away. They had tight coverage stuff, and it's hard to throw over the top because you just don't have time to do that.
"They're front seven is really the real deal. ... It's not something where we were going to take Coop and try the five-step drop and try to those the ball down the field."
2. Mixed-bag defense
JSU was fortunate to get to halftime down just 10-0. UAB receivers dropped two bombs in the first quarter. Both times, receivers got behind the defense.
UAB got 97 of its 182 first-half yards on the Blazers’ touchdown drive, which ended with Tyler Johnston’s 3-yard touchdown flip to RaJae Johnson-Sanders.
JSU’s defense made amends after Grayson Cash blocked and recovered a Jack Dawson punt at JSU’s 15-yard line, holding the Blazers to Matt Quinn’s 27-yard field goal with 1:00 left in the half.
JSU defended the run fairly well, but UAB got receivers wide open for big pass plays and near-misses. A double-reverse pass up Johnston’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Gerrit Prince to start the third quarter.
Another bomb, a 42-yarder from Johnston to Trae Shropshire, set up Jermaine Brown’s 10-yard touchdown run at 2:51 of the fourth quarter, and the rout was on.
Johnston hit Shropshire for a 42-yard touchdown bomb at 5:35 of the fourth quarter.
"As good as they are up front, offensive line wise, they're going to pound the ball at you," Grass said. "They're going to run the ball 35 times a game, and you've got to get enough guys in the box to stand up to that and stop the run, and then they get some stuff off of play action.
"The difference in the game was the explosive plays in the second half."
UAB ran up 518 total yards.
On the plus side, the Gamecocks forced two UAB turnovers, recovering fumbles in the first and third quarters.
"They were trying to figure us out," said JSU linebacker Marshall Clark, who tied safety Nicario Harper's team-high 11 tackles. "They kept doing a lot of the same things early on, and then they started experimenting with what they could do with us, based on what we were doing, and they found something that worked."
3. Almost special teams
Before the blocked punt, JSU’s bright spot was special teams. Dawson averaged 52.5 yards on his first four punts before the block, and Pat Jackson’s open-field coverage tackle at the UAB 10 in the second quarter offered a highlight.
But Cash came unblocked to on the blocked punt, and UAB appeared near another block when officials blew the play dead earlier in the second quarter.
Dawson averaged 40.9 yards on nine punts.
"We got beat by a good football team tonight," Grass said. "Our guys played hard. We didn't play good enough to give us a chance to win."