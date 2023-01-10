 Skip to main content
JSU set to compete in women's bowling in 2023-24 winter season

JSU logo

A logo for Jacksonville State University

Jacksonville State has added women's bowling as a varsity sport. The university's Board of Trustees made it official by approving the addition today at its quarterly meeting.

The Gamecocks will begin competition in the 2023-24 school year and will practice and host their home competitions at Big Time Entertainment in Oxford. The state-of-the-art facility opened in 2021 and features lanes built specifically for competition that meet NCAA standards.