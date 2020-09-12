JSU scrimmages: 'We're still progressing, getting in shape and correcting little things'

Jacksonville State is still working toward its season opener at Florida State on Oct. 3, and that process included a scrimmage this morning at JSU Stadium.
The Gamecocks split into two teams and had a red vs. white instrasquad scrimmage, which included more than 100 snaps.
That included having game officials call the action for JSU.
"We had OVC officials, and we appreciate them coming and giving their time today," JSU coach John Grass said. "I think that cleaned a lot of stuff up by having them here. It was our first scrimmage with officials."
Grass said the scrimmage topped a week in which the team looked better. This was the third scrimmage of preseason practice, and Grass indicated it was the best one.
"I thought the first two looked like spring training scrimmages, but I saw us progressing and getting better today," he said. "I won't say too much until I watch the tape, but we got about as many snaps as we did last weekend. It wasn't quite as many was I wanted, but we got some conditioning and fourth-quarter plays in there at the end. We're still progressing, getting in shape and correcting little things."
JSU won't practice Sunday but will return to work Monday.
"Hopefully, all of them will watch Florida State and Georgia Tech play this afternoon, and then we'll watch tape from today's scrimmage on Monday," Grass said. "It's going to be a normal week this week. We have to stay in the routine we're in and continue to get better at blocking and tackling. We still have a long way to go there. My fear is not being prepared on blocking and tackling. You see teams that've done a good job of that and you see teams that haven't. We have to do more."
As for watching Florida State play, Grass said, "It's good that they see other people and that we're getting to play," Grass said. "There's been so much speculation about football this fall, so it'll be good just to watch a game. We'll cut up the game film and study FSU more later, but it'll be good just to get eyeballs on them individually. Hopefully it's a pretty good game."