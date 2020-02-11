JSU schedules Florida State for 2021, looks for new date for game at E. Washington

Jacksonville State announced today that the Gamecocks' football team will play at Florida State in 2021.
This will be JSU's first game against a team from a Power Five conference since 2017 when the Gamecocks lost 37-10 at Georgia Tech.
JSU and Florida State announced the date for the game as Sept. 11, 2021. That's the same date originally set for the Gamecocks' game at FCS power Eastern Washington.
When contacted at the annual NCAA meetings in Indianapolis, JSU athletics director Greg Seitz said, "We are working with Eastern Washington to find another date for that game. We have not identified a date that works for both schools yet."
The FSU game in 2021 is the second game against an FBS school on a future JSU schedule. The Gamecocks are scheduled to play at Florida International next season on Sept. 3.
From 2005-17, JSU played at least one FBS school each season.
JSU has played Florida State twice previously. In 2009, the Gamecocks lost 19-9 at Tallahassee, Fla., when FSU scored 12 points in the final 35 seconds to rally from behind. The two teams also played in 1947 with JSU winning 7-0.
"We couldn't be more excited to add this game to our schedule in 2021," Seitz was quoted as saying in a news release. "We are thankful to Florida State for the opportunity to put one of the nation's top programs back on our schedule and for giving us the opportunity to showcase our program against the highest level. I know our coaches, players and fans will be excited to return to Tallahassee to face the Seminoles."