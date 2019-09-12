JACKSONVILLE — A servant’s heart knows ultimate recognition might never come, and Josh Pearson hopes he’ll have to miss final recognition of his selection to the AllState AFCA Good Works Team.
If the sunny Jacksonville State wide receiver becomes available to attend the ceremony honoring all 22 selected players at the AllState Sugar Bowl, that would mean he didn’t have a prior commitment.
Pearson hopes to be busy that week.
“Our plan is to try to get to Frisco,” he said, referring to the site of the FCS national championship game, in Texas.
Pearson got the first round of recognition Thursday, a surprise presentation during what he thought would be, for him, a routine appearance at Jacksonville’s Kitty Stone Elementary School.
JSU coach John Grass and one of his assistants, Cleo Lemon, waited in an office adjoining the school’s gymnasium, along with a JSU film crew, Athletics Director Greg Seitz and two AllState representatives.
After Pearson made his way to the gym, donning his home-red No. 11 JSU jersey, all emerged. Local AllState agency owner Tyler Elliott, a JSU graduate, read a citation before Grass took the microphone.
Attentive fourth-graders, seated on the gym floor, took it all in.
“We’ve had a lot of players give back to the community,” Grass said, “but we’ve never had one do as much as Josh does.”
The AFCA Good Works Team selection process started with 137 nominees from all levels of college football. Pearson was one of 22 players selected.
Pearson’s selection came as no surprise to those who have seen him make some of his many appearances at local schools.
“He is such a role model for our kids,” Kitty Stone principal Erika Clark said. “When he walks in the door, it’s like a rock star walking in, and he is the exact type of person that we want our students to model.”
Pearson serves as a Huddle leader, leading groups of JSU players who volunteer on campus and in the community. He visits elementary schools at least once a week to read to students and help teachers. He mentors kids and plays with them during recess.
Teachers have his phone number saved.
In his native Decatur, he volunteers at the St. Paul’s Boys and Girls Club, United Pentecostal Jubilee House of Prayer and Austin High School’s Little Buddy Program. He received a Presidential Award for Community Service while in high school.
Pearson also shows up and volunteers at non-football sporting events JSU. It’s rare to see a football All-American pushing a broom across a basketball floor.
“He just loves people, more than anything,” Lemon said. “He’s very loyal. He’s one of those guys that, if you fight for him, he’s going to go out of his way to do everything that you ask him to do.”
Pearson received his AllState AFCA Good Works Team trophy Thursday then had to give it back to a national AllState rep for safe keeping, until the final presentation in New Orleans.
After the presentation, he went about doing what he does, making his way around the gym and playing with groups of kids.
Kitty Stone physical education teacher Lamus McCombs had fourth-graders form huddles and tap balls to each other, with a goal to keep the volley alive as long as possible. In whatever huddle the 6-foot-4 Pearson joined, he made it rain on the much shorter kids.
“Wow, you’re tall,” one boy said as Pearson walked by.
After emerging from his element, Pearson said he felt a full heart.
“I feel amazing,” he said. “I feel great, just to know I inspire so many kids. They look up to me. They let you know that they see everything that you do.
“Some of the kids said they wanted to buy my jersey, and some of them wanted to have my jersey. Some of them asked me to come to their practice, the ones that are playing. That inspired me. That’s what I want to do.”