JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State's John Grass is hopeful backup quarterback Zion Webb will be ready to play Saturday at UT Martin.
Webb, a redshirt sophomore, has struggled all season with a shoulder injury. That limited him to brief appearances in four games early this season. He got extended playing time Saturday in JSU's 14-12 win over Murray State when Grass hoped Webb's running ability would give the Gamecocks an edge in a rain-drenched game.
Webb managed to gain 79 yards on 12 carries and complete 2 of 6 passes for 74 yards, including a touchdown pass to Jamari Hester. Webb also rushed for a touchdown.
He injured his foot before halftime, however, and wasn't able to play in the second half.
"I think he'll be back," Grass said Monday at his regular weekly news conference. "It's nothing major. It's more of an Achilles than an ankle. I think he'll be all right, probably by Wednesday. Hopefully, he'll make it back to the lineup this week."
A year ago, Webb played regularly in relief of All-Ohio Valley Conference quarterback Zerrick Cooper, rushing for 412 yards and six touchdowns and throwing for 444 and five scores. This year, the shoulder took him out of the preseason competition for the job.
Even so, when Cooper struggled in the first two series by throwing an interception and nearly throwing another, Webb got the call and led both of JSU's touchdown drives.
"It's good to have a guy like Zion who knows his role and understands it, and when an opportunity presents itself, he's ready to go," senior receiver Daniel Byrd said. "He's not holding back. He's ready to play."
Grass has played two quarterbacks regularly during his time at JSU and has said he would have this year, had Webb not gotten hurt. He said Webb would've played more Saturday, except for the foot injury.
"I wish he could've played more throughout the year, but I think he's adapted to what he can do," Grass said. "He's made use of his legs and he threw the ball well, too. I hate he got hurt and wish he could've played some in the second half."