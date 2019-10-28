JACKSONVILLE — John Grass is more interested in coaching football than doing math.
His Jacksonville State Gamecocks are among a jumble of teams that have a shot of at least a share of the Ohio Valley Conference football championship, but Grass said he's not worried about that. He isn't scratching out who has to beat who to put the Gamecocks in first place.
"Our minds are on beating UT Martin on Saturday," Grass said Monday during his regular weekly news conference. "Our mind's got to be there. I think our guys understand that if we do our job and we win like we're supposed to win, then you never know what's going to happen."
Jacksonville State won the previous five OVC championships, and the Gamecocks won all of them outright. This year, with the regular season entering its final month, there's a chance more than one team will claim a share of the championship.
UT Martin, which JSU will face on the road, is 4-1 in the league. Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky and Southeast Missouri are each 3-1. JSU is fifth at 3-2 — only one more loss than each of the four teams ahead of the Gamecocks.
If multiple teams tie for the championship, all of them will receive an OVC trophy, but only one will get the league's automatic bid to the FCS playoffs. That would be determined by a tiebreaker, which starts with head-to-head competition. JSU already has lost to Austin Peay and Southeast Missouri.
"We'd have to have help to get in a tie, and having a share of the conference championship really doesn't mean anything," Grass said. "Our guys understand that our goal is to get in the playoffs and be the best we can be at the end of the year. We've got to beat Martin this week. It's a do or die situation."
JSU has three games remaining on its schedule. After going to UT Martin on Saturday, the Gamecocks will visit Tennessee Tech on Nov. 9. Following a bye Nov. 16, JSU will face Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 23.
"We talked a lot last week about what we're in control of, and what's sitting in our room and in this building is all we're control of," Grass said. "We're not in control of anything external. We're not worried about that.
"We do understand you never know how that race is going to go. It just shows the parity of the OVC."
Senior receiver Daniel Byrd, one of the team leaders, said he and his teammates aren't watching the OVC race, either.
"That's the approach we take when we show up at practice: hey, let's not worry about what anybody is saying outside, let's focus on what we're doing and get the job done," he said.