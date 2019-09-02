JACKSONVILLE — Four days after a surprising 35-14 loss at Southeastern Louisiana, Jacksonville State's John Grass is willing to take the blame.
If you cheer for the Gamecocks and expected better in their season opener, you should know that Grass did, too, especially considering JSU also started slow last year with an opening loss to North Carolina A&T.
"I got to do a lot better job of getting us ready to play," the Gamecocks' coach said at his regular Monday news conference. "This is two openers we've lost and made a lot of mistakes in that we can overcome. So I've got to do a little bit better job, whether it be fall camp or getting us mentally ready to play."
He added, "Any comments I make would not be to discredit Southeastern Louisiana. They're a really good football team."
Still, the focus at the moment is damage control and getting ready to host rival Chattanooga on Saturday. The Mocs have lost five straight to JSU and haven't won in this series since the 2011 game at Chattanooga.
"You definitely got to get this one behind us, and that's what we're concentrating on now," Grass said. "We've watched the film, and we're moving on to Chattanooga."
JSU traveled by bus to Hammond, La., on Wednesday before returning immediately after the Thursday night game. The team arrived back on campus at about 7 a.m., with the players going through classes that day.
The Gamecocks didn't practice Friday or Saturday. On Sunday, the players and staff watched the game film.
"You don't want to see it but you've got to see it," JSU linebacker Zack Woodard said. "You've got to see what happened. You've got to look at it and say, 'This is how we performed.' This is what we did wrong, this is what we did right."
Grass has told his players — after the game and Sunday — that there are some good teams across the country that lost their openers and some not-so-good teams that pulled off a win.
"One game doesn't identify this team and leave the legacy for this team," he said. "Luckily, we've got another game. We talked about that yesterday. Our team will respond, and they will respond in a good way. A lot of faith in these guys."
The Gamecocks returned to the practice field again Monday.
"Ready to move on," Grass said. "Ready to grow from our mistakes, ready to look at the good things we did and get ready for a good Chattanooga team."
He did add with a smile, "I am glad we're playing at home and won't have a 6½ hour bus ride and a 6½ hour bus ride coming back."