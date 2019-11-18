JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State wasn't going to win the Ohio Valley Conference football championship every year forever, and head coach John Grass isn't surprised some in his fan base are expressing their displeasure at this year's slump.
The Gamecocks are 6-5, including 3-4 in the Ohio Valley Conference. They can finish no higher than tied for fourth, which is tied for their worst finish since joining the OVC in 2003.
They were eliminated from the championship race three weeks ago, and the team's seniors know for certain Saturday's game against Eastern Kentucky will be their final home game. Typically, JSU will play at least one playoff game.
Asked about the anger from vocal members of JSU's fan base, Grass joked, "I didn't know anybody was upset." Then he turned serious and addressed his own feelings about the team's won-loss record: "I'm upset — that's enough."
That comment probably won't please his social media critics, including one Twitter user who uses for his avatar a photoshopped picture of Grass made up to look like a circus clown.
"I don't pay any attention to that," said Grass, who is finishing his sixth season as head coach. "Fans are fans and are going to be fans. We live in a social media world. I don't stay on that stuff. My job is to mentor these guys, and that's why I do my job.
"We've been blessed around here. It starts with me and I'm a little spoiled. I'm used to winning and winning at a high level. I don't expect anything less. I'm disappointed in myself, number one. Any of these guys will tell you that. If I'm going to blame anybody, I'm going to blame myself. It really don't matter what anybody says."
Even though the Gamecocks were picked to win the league this year, they lost seven of their top eight defensive linemen from last season. They opened the year without four of their five starting offensive linemen from 2018. They never recovered from the loss of so many players from the defensive and offensive front, and Grass has always said the line of scrimmage is the rock of his teams.
He added that while he's pleased with the team's on-the-field accomplishments of the past six years, which includes five OVC titles and winning more than 77 percent of their games, he's happy with how the players have done away from football.
"I've always been more proud of our off-the-field success than I have the on-the-field success," he said. "We won our conference championship four out of five times academically. We've graduated 75-plus percent of our guys."
In addition, the team's NCAA Academic Progress Rating has risen. According to NCAA's public figures, JSU's rating has never been lower than 961 in Grass' tenure. Before he took the head coaching job, JSU's rating had never been higher than 942. When the Gamecocks scored a 909 for the 2008-09 school year, that was an all-time high for them.
"This program has changed guys' lives, and that's what it's all about to me," he said. "I want to win more than anybody does. I put a lot of pressure on myself, and we're going to continue to do that. We're going to have one heck of an off-season. It's going to be a tough one. We're committed to that.
"Our fans have a reason to be spoiled. We gave them a reason to be spoiled. That's a good thing."