JACKSONVILLE — California has passed a law that essentially will let college athletes sign endorsement contracts and earn money from their name and image, and Jacksonville State football coach John Grass isn't a fan.
Video of California Gov. Gavin Newsom signing Senate Bill 206 was released Monday on a LeBron James-driven online show called "The Shop." The law is scheduled to take effect for California college athletes Jan. 1, 2023.
"If you want to get paid, play professionally. College athletics is not the place for that," Grass said when asked about the issue following his regular weekly news conference Monday.
Grass added that athletes already are getting compensated in the form of a scholarship.
"It's not good to pay kids while they're in college," he said. "Yeah, there's the other side of it: 'Well, a kid ought to get paid for his likeness. This kid ought to get paid because he's really working.'
"There's something to be said for being a student-athlete and getting a degree. You're getting paid while you're going to college by getting your tuition paid. You're getting meals, you're getting housing, you're getting all that stuff."
Grass said that when the NCAA began permitting schools to offer a cost-of-attendance stipend above what already is included in a scholarship, he questioned that. That rule started with the 2015-16 school year.
"The pay for endorsements is good for only a handful of kids," Grass said. "What about the rest of the kids? I think it's a negative. I'll always say that," Grass said. "I thought it was a negative when we started doing cost of attendance, because I knew it wasn't going to stop there. This opens another can of worms."
Grass mentioned that baseball has a better system than football. In baseball, athletes can be drafted immediately after high school and sign professional contracts. In football, athletes are not eligible for the NFL draft until three years after their class graduates from high school.
"(The law) ruins the purity of the game, to me, and I go back to protecting the purity of the game," Grass said. "Passing a law doesn't protect the purity of the game. College baseball, it's pure. If kids want to play and get paid for it and want to get paid for their likeness, they get drafted and go play in a farm system."
The NCAA released a statement Monday about its wish to make adjustments through its own organization, rather than through state laws.
"As a membership organization, the NCAA agrees changes are needed to continue to support student-athletes, but improvement needs to happen on a national level through the NCAA’s rules-making process," the organization said the statement. "Unfortunately, this new law already is creating confusion for current and future student-athletes, coaches, administrators and campuses, and not just in California.
"We will consider next steps in California while our members move forward with ongoing efforts to make adjustments to NCAA name, image and likeness rules that are both realistic in modern society and tied to higher education. As more states consider their own specific legislation related to this topic, it is clear that a patchwork of different laws from different states will make unattainable the goal of providing a fair and level playing field for 1,100 campuses and nearly half a million student-athletes nationwide."