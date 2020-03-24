JSU's Brady knows making it in the NFL as long snapper is anything but a snap

Josh Brady has a passion for long snapping, and he hopes to turn that passion into a professional football career.
With the NFL draft less than a month away, Brady has put in the hard work. After snapping in 48 games during his career at Jacksonville State, the HERO Sports first-team All-American signed with well-known agent Bus Cook, who has represented NFL stars such as Brett Favre and Cam Newton. He’s trained in Indianapolis with long-snapping coach Justin Snow, who spent 12 seasons in the NFL as a long snapper for the Colts. Brady has also been working with JSU strength and conditioning coach Gavin Hallford while serving as a graduate assistant for the football team. He’s done all of this while pursuing his master’s degree in sports management.
“My days are long, my days are busy, but I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Brady said. “I’ve really learned a lot through this process. I’m just thankful to have the people and the resources that I have in my life.”
JSU held its pro day March 4, where Brady was able to showcase his skills in front of NFL scouts. Many schools, including Alabama, have been forced to cancel their pro days due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For a small-school guy like Brady, being able to perform in front of NFL scouts was invaluable.
“It was huge for sure. It was definitely a blessing. Especially for my position, it’s more of a 'let me see the kid, let me touch him, feel him, kind of see what he can do' more so than other positions,” Brady said. “Just to be able to showcase my skills in front of the scouts when a lot of guys didn’t have the opportunity to, really, definitely is beneficial for me. I’m really thankful that we were lucky enough to get that in before all this coronavirus stuff hit.”
Brady said he spoke briefly with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions during the JSU pro day, and despite having to perform in the rain, he came away pleased with his performance.
“I think I did pretty well. I was really happy with everything,” Brady said. “It was raining the whole time. You know, it’s never fun to have to snap a football 15 yards in the rain, but I was really happy with my performance overall. I don’t have any regrets and I worked my tail off for it, so I was really happy with how everything went.”
Brady knows the likelihood of being drafted is slim. Long snappers typically don’t get drafted, and according to numbers compiled by Overthecap.com, 30.9 percent of players on NFL rosters in 2019 were undrafted. All he’s looking for is a chance to prove himself.
“Just a chance, that’s all I’m really asking for, because long snappers don’t really get drafted," he said. "So whether it’s a rookie camp invite or just a private workout, either of those would be great. I’d be thankful for the opportunity to even be able to do that.”
If given the opportunity to join an NFL franchise, Brady said he’d bring consistency and a passion for the position.
“I thoroughly enjoy snapping footballs. I would say more so than your average long snapper. I study professional snappers all the time and break down their film. I love it, and I really do think that having that student of the game, student of the position aspect of it would definitely be a benefit,” Brady said. “I snapped a lot of footballs in my career at JSU, only ever had one bad snap, so I believe the consistency — I would definitely bring an element of consistency, but also a lightheartedness as well. You know, when it’s time to work, it’s time to work, but I really do have a love for the game and a love for the position.”
Brady came to JSU from Silverdale Baptist Academy in Chattanooga, Tenn., which he described as a very small private christian school not known for football. Brady said because of that, “I’ve always kind of been counted out my entire life.”
Asked what making an NFL roster would mean to him, Brady said, “Just proving to people that this scrawny white kid from Chattanooga, Tenn., who goes to this little bitty private school, I’m more than that.”
Brady said if football doesn’t work out, he’d love to get a job in marketing for an outdoors company. His dad is a professional bass fisherman, and Brady loves to hunt and fish. That’s his backup plan. For now, he’s focused on football.
“I’ve done everything I can, put my best foot forward, so if it doesn’t work out for me, you know, I’m OK with that, too,” Brady said. “But I’m going to put 110 percent in to make sure that I can say I gave it my all and walk away knowing that I did give it my all and there was nothing else I could do.”