JSU recruiting: Gamecocks sign seven players, including a kicker

Jacksonville State signed seven players Wednesday on the early National Signing Day. The rest of the class will be filled out Feb. 5, 2020, during the spring National Signing Day.
The Gamecocks' early class includes two defensive linemen, an offensive lineman, a junior college running back, a receiver, a kicker and a safety who spent the past two years at Southern Mississippi.
The kicker, Alen Karajic of Tennessee, didn't start playing football until his senior season of high school. Running back Patrick Jackson spent two seasons at Mississippi Delta Community College.
Nick Harper was a special teams standout for Southern Mississippi but is projected as a safety for Jacksonville State.
Wide receiver Jayson Jones is the most highly rated member of the signing class, as Rivals lists him as a three-star prospect out of Center Point High School.
The seven signees:
Jacob Dennison, DL, 6-5, 295, Lexington (Ohio) High School: Played for head coach Tim Scheid at Lexington High School. Was a two-time all-conference performer. Two-time All-Northwest District. Was selected to the All-North Central Ohio Football Coaches Association squad in each of his last two seasons, while also earning All-Mansfield News-Journal honors in each. Named All-Ohio as a senior.
Nick Harper, S, 6-1, 180, Carver (Atlanta) High School, Southern Mississippi: He spent two seasons at Southern Mississippi, where he played as a true freshman in 2018. He saw action in nine games that season, serving as a gunner on special teams. Rivals rated him a two-star prospect out of Carver High in Atlanta. In high school, he earned first-team All-Region 6-AAAAA as a safety and also earned honorable mention honors as a tight end. He recorded 94 tackles, 58 solo, as well as a pair of interceptions and 29 passes defended. On offense, he hauled in 20 catches for 386 yards and a touchdown.
Patrick Jackson, RB, 5-10, 215, Mississippi Delta Community College: Played two seasons at Mississippi Delta Community College. Played in nine games in each his freshman and sophomore seasons. As a sophomore in 2019, ran for 887 yards on 171 carries, an average of 98.6 yards a game and 5.2 yards a carry. Scored 10 career rushing touchdowns at MDCC, six as a freshman and four in his sophomore season. Was also a weapon as a receiver, hauling in 20 passes, including 12 as a sophomore. Played at Columbus (Miss.) High School and was a four-year letter winner at running back.
Jayson Jones, WR, 5-11, 156, Center Point High School: Jones is ranked a three-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals. He played at Fultondale High before transferring to Center Point his senior season. Rivals ranks him the No. 31 player from Alabama in his class. He played quarterback, running back, receiver and defensive back while returning kicks. He signed with JSU after receiving FBS offers from Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Louisville, Memphis, Ole Miss, South Alabama, Southern Mississippi, Troy, Tulane, UAB and UCLA.
Alen Karajic, K, 6-4, 200, East Hamilton (Ooltewah, Tenn.) High School: He didn’t play football before his senior season of high school. He is ranked as the No. 40 kicker in his class by the Kohl’s Kicking Camps after his senior season. He finished the season as a semifinalist for the TSSAA Class 4A Mr. Football Award. He also was a standout in soccer.
Malcolm Key, DL, 6-8, 355, Sale Creek (Tenn.) High School: He helped lead the Panthers into the Tennessee state playoffs in his senior season in 2019. He was selected to play in the Scenic City All-Star Classic. He totaled 23 tackles, including 13 solo and 10 assists, while forcing two fumbles and recording a safety.
Drew Padgett, OL, 6-7, 270, Oak Mountain High School: He was named second-team All-South Metro as a senior in 2019 after not allowing a sack all season playing primarily at left tackle.