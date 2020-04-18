JSU recruiting: Gamecocks sign nine athletes over three sports

Three Jacksonville State sports announced the signings of nine athletes this week, including former Jacksonville High girls basketball standout Kyra Williams.
Women's basketball
The Gamecocks signed three players, including two from Wallace State-Hanceville: Williams and Imari Martin of Hazel Green.
—Williams, a 5-foot-9 guard, was third in the Alabama Community College Conference with 18.3 points a game. She was a first-team All-ACCC selection.
—Martin, a 5-5 guard, was the ACCC Player of the Year and a first-team NJCAA Division I All-American.
—Kaiya Burnett is a 5-6 guard from Trenton, N.J. She played at Pensacola (Fla.) State where and was a two-time All-Panhandle Conference selection, including first team this past season. She averaged 16.2 points a game.
JSU signed Keiara Griffin of Ramsay High School in the fall.
Softball
The Jacksonville State softball team dipped into the talent pool at Wallace State-Hanceville again for infielder Chaney Phillips.
Three years ago, it was Taylor Beshears, and last year, it was Keeli Bobbitt. On top of that, JSU hired Sallie Beth Burch last year after she had spent three years as a Wallace State assistant coach.
"We are excited to have Chaney in our program," JSU head coach Jana McGinnis was quoted as saying in a news release. "She has been a difference maker in every program she has been a part of, and we look forward to her bringing the same to JSU. She's the type of player and person that we enjoy coaching and competing with."
Phillips also played at Gardendale High School, where she was a three-time all-state selection.
Men's basketball
Jax State signed five players, including a transfer from North Carolina.
—Brandon Huffman, a 6-10 forward played three seasons as a reserve at North Carolina for Roy Williams. He appeared in 70 games, scoring 96 points and grabbing 78 rebounds.
"Brandon is a big, physical presence and a tremendous athlete who has played at a very high level," JSU coach Ray Harper was quoted as saying in a news release. "He's going to bring experience and toughness to our team. He is a little bit like Christian Cunningham in that he is a rim protector. He has a bright future and is a high-character kid. We're excited about him and what he'll bring to Jacksonville State next year."
—Darian Adams, a 6-3 guard, is a transfer from Troy. He is originally from Montgomery where he played at Carver High. He spent four seasons at Troy, including a redshirt year as a freshman. Last season, he averaged 12.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists a game.
"Darian is a guy who can really score the basketball," Harper said. He has good size on the perimeter, has a high basketball IQ and is a good passer. He just does a little bit of everything, but the biggest thing is that he can put the ball in the hole."
—Demaree King, a 6-0 guard, is a transfer from Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa. Originally from Tulsa, Okla., he spent three seasons there, including one redshirt year. He will have two years of eligibility left. He averaged 21.9 minutes and 12.9 points a game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field.
"Demaree is a scoring point guard," Harper said. "He shot almost 47 percent from the 3-point line this year and was a third team JUCO All-American. He's a kid, who I think, plays with a chip on his shoulder and has something to prove. I love him, I think he is tough and he's just going to get better and better."
—Jay Pal, a 6-9 guard, spent one year at Clarendon College, a junior college based in Texas. He will have three years of eligibility remaining. He played in 16 games this past season and averaged 10.1 points a game while shooting 55.3 percent from behind the 3-point arc. He is from Omaha, Neb.
"Jay has tremendous upside," Harper said. "The sky is the limit for this guy. He's a tall perimeter guy with a 7-foot-2 wingspan who shoots the ball well. He shot about 55 from the 3-point line, but he can put the ball on the floor. You can put him on ball screens and can play the two or the three. He is long, athletic and has a bright future ahead of him. He's what NBA teams look for today."
—Semaj Henderson, a 6-2 guard, played at Downers Grove North High School in Chicago before spending last season at Washington Academy in Greenville, N.C. He averaged 18 points a game as a high school senior at Downers Grove North.
"Semaj is a typical Chicago kid," Harper said. "He's a tough, high-level competitor that can really score the basketball. He's a combo guard that can be played at the one or the two, and he's a high-level shooter. I think he'll bring that from the first day to us."
In the fall, JSU signed Amanze Ngumezi and Marcellus Brigham Jr.