JSU picked third in fall AQ7 football league, eight Gamecocks make preseason All-ASUN

Jacksonville State is picked to finish third in the combined ASUN/WAC AQ7 coaches poll, which was released today.
The ASUN/WAC AQ7 combines the three members of the ASUN Conference (JSU, Central Arkansas and Eastern Kentucky) and four members of the Western Athletic Conference (Abilene Christian, Lamar, Sam Houston and Stephen F. Austin) that are partnering for an automatic qualifying bid during their transition year of 2021.
Defending FCS champion Sam Houston was a unanimous pick to win the AQ7's automatic bid to the FCS playoffs, while Central Arkansas was picked second.
In addition, the ASUN released its preseason all-conference team, which included eight JSU players. Gamecocks safety Nicario Harper was voted the league's Preseason Defensive Player of the Year by the ASUN head coaches and sports information directors.
Running back Josh Samuel and linemen Tylan Grable and Cam Hill were named to the offense, while defensive end D.J. Coleman, outside linebacker Jaylen Swain, linebacker Marshall Clark and Harper made the defensive squad. Punter Jack Dawson was a special teams selection.
Harper was the Ohio Valley Conference's defensive player of the year last season and made first-team All-American. Grable, Hill, Coleman and Swain were a first-team All-OVC selections. Samuel and Clark were second-team picks.
ASUN Football Preseason All-Conference Team
Offensive Player of the Year: Tyler Hudson, Central Arkansas
Defensive Player of the Year: Nicario Harper, Jacksonville State
OFFENSE
QB, Breylin Smith, Central Arkansas, Jr., Conway, Ark.
RB, Josh Samuel, Jacksonville State, Jr., Greenville, S.C.
TE, Sam Camargo, Central Arkansas, Sr., Kissimmee, Fla.
WR, Tyler Hudson, Central Arkansas, So., Spring, Texas
WR, Lujuan Winningham, Central Arkansas, Jr., Humble, Texas
WR, Jacquez Jones, Eastern Kentucky, Jr., Clearwater, Fla.
OL, Tylan Grable, Jacksonville State, So., Gordon, Ga.
OL, Jaylin Hendrix, Central Arkansas, Jr., Everman, Texas
OL, Cam Hill, Jacksonville State, Jr., Montgomery, Ala.
OL, Payton Collins, Eastern Kentucky, Fr., Columbus, Ohio
C, Toby Sanderson, Central Arkansas, Sr., Edmond, Okla.
AP, Jyran Mitchell, Eastern Kentucky, So., Matteson, Ill.
DEFENSE
DL, DJ Coleman, Jacksonville State, Jr., Atlanta, Ga.
DL, Logan Jessup, Central Arkansas, So., Wynne, Ark.
DL, Quinten Floyd, Eastern Kentucky, Jr., Frankfort, Ky.
DL, J.W. Jones, Central Arkansas, Sr., Rayville, La.
LB, Matthew Jackson, Eastern Kentucky, Jr., Nashville, Tenn.
LB, Jaylen Swain, Jacksonville State, Fr., Oxford, Ala.
LB, T.J. Campbell, Central Arkansas, Jr., Southaven, Miss.
LB, Marshall Clark, Jacksonville State, So., Munford, Ala.
DB, Nicario Harper, Jacksonville State, So., Atlanta, Ga.
DB, Cameron Godfrey, Central Arkansas, Jr., Spring, Texas
DB, Joseph Sayles, Eastern Kentucky, Jr., Alpharetta, Ga.
DB, DeAndre Lamont, Central Arkansas, Jr., Baytown, Texas
SPECIAL TEAMS
K, Hayden Ray, Central Arkansas, Jr., Bryant, Ark.
P, Jack Dawson, Jacksonville State, Fr., Sylvania Waters, Australia
RS, Cameron Myers, Central Arkansas, So., Plant City, Fla.
2021 ASUN/WAC AQ7 Football Preseason Coaches Poll
Place, team (first-place votes), points, 2020-21 record
1., Sam Houston (7), 49, 10-0
2., Central Arkansas, 40, 5-4
3., Jacksonville State, 37, 10-3
4., Stephen F. Austin, 27, 6-4
5., Eastern Kentucky, 20, 3-6
6., Abilene Christian, 15, 1-5
7., Lamar, 8, 2-4