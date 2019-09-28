CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — JSU might’ve lost tight end Trae Barry for the season during the Gamecocks’ 52-33 loss to Austin Peay on Saturday, his father said after the game.
Barry came up limping after both of his catches, in the first quarter, and did not return after the second. He was seen on crutches on the sideline.
Trainers said Barry has an apparent ACL tear, but will go an MRI on Monday to be sure, said Michael Barry, Trae’s father.
JSU defensive linemen Montrez Lang and Ty Minshew went down in Saturday’s game.
Both were helped off the field, and Minshew did not put weight on his right leg. He grabbed at the lower right leg, while rolling on the ground.
Tackles Anthony Nesby and Dacorrion West and ends Phillip Hopkins and Kyle Holt saw more playing time for Lang and Minshew, respectively.
Lang returned to action in the second quarter but called for a sub and hobbled off after three plays. He played hurt the rest of the day.
Minshew was involved on the punt team on the next JSU punt after his injury but was later seen on the JSU sideline with a boot on his lower right leg, removing his pads. He did not return.
Safety Marlon Bridges, who sustained an ankle injury in the North Alabama game, played during Austin Peay’s first possession but did not return. He was limited in practice last week.
Safety Traco Williams was helped off the field in the fourth quarter with an apparent injury to his right foot or ankle.
Webb plays briefly
After starting quarterback Zerrick Cooper threw three first-half interceptions, contributing to JSU’s 31-7 halftime deficit, backup Zion Webb saw the most extended playing time he’s played this season … two straight possessions totaling eight plays.
Cooper came back in on JSU’s third possession of the third quarter and led JSU’s best drive of the day … 11 plays, 79 yards, 3:16, ending in his 8-yard touchdown run to trim Austin Peay’s lead to 45-14. Cooper completed a 31-yard pass to Josh Pearson to key that drive and finished the game.
Webb saw much more regular playing time before this season, playing as a change-of-pace and mopup quarterback. He accounted for 856 yards total offense and 11 touchdowns in 2018.
Coming into the Austin Peay game, his 2019 had been much less productive … six yards on three rushes, 1-for-2 passing for five yards.
JSU coach John Grass, speaking after the Gamecocks’ season-opening loss to Southeastern Louisiana, said Webb had a shoulder issue.
Replay weirdness
Austin Peay had a chance to extend the 31-7 lead it took inside the final minute of the first half, thanks to a controversial kickoff mishap.
Logan Birchfield kicked a hard squib that bounced off JSU front-liner Marshall Clark. JSU’s Michael Matthews landed on the ball, only to see it roll out, through his legs.
Matthews appeared to regain control and pull it into his body, but the resulting pileup led the officiating crew to huddle, with multiple officials pointing in directions that indicated disagreement over which team should get the ball.
Officials ruled that Austin Peay gained possession, and it nearly passed without a replay review. Just before the Govs’ first offensive snap after the kickoff, officials blew the play dead.
After review, the call of Govs’ ball stood, and Austin Peay wound up with a field goal try on the final play of the half. Birchfield pushed a 29-yarder wide left.