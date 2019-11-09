Former Anniston High standout Robert Taylor was recognized at halftime Saturday, as part of the Tennessee Tech Sports Hall of Fame class of 2019.
An honorable-mention all-state defensive back in 1992, Taylor played for Tech between 1993-96. He was a two-time All-Ohio Valley Conference selection.
Taylor ended his four-year career one of Tech’s best pass defenders, breaking a 24-year-old career mark He surpassed John Fitzpatrick for the Golden Eagle career mark in interceptions, picking off 22.
Taylor’s best season came as a senior, when he pulled down nine interceptions, marking the third-best season in school history.
Taylor is one of four inductees into the 45th class of the Tech sports hall, joining Milos Babic (men's basketball, 1987-90), Lee Byrd (track and field, 1965-68) and Katherine "Kappy" Lang Morin (volleyball, 2005-08). They were inducted Friday and honored during Saturday’s game.
Williams plays
Safety Traco Williams went down with what appeared to be a serious knee injury at Tennessee-Martin on Nov. 2 but suited up and played Saturday.
He did not start, however. Redshirt sophomore Jeremiah Harris saw his first career start, as did redshirt freshman cornerback George Steele.
In other injury news, tight end Dakota Chapman (knee) did not suit up after aggravating the injury at Martin. Tight end Landon Rice (knee), also hurt at Martin, played.
Right tackle Michael Shaddix was helped off the field after a third-quarter sack of quarterback Zerrick Cooper and did not return. He was seen on crutches during the fourth quarter, his left leg not supporting weight.
Cornerback Malik Feaster walked off on his own power after being shaken up at 3:43 of the fourth quarter.
Pearson bright spot
Josh Pearson’s two touchdown catches Saturday gave him 13 for this season and 30 for his JSU career.
He set the school record with 17 in 2018, and his performance Saturday established a new second-highest single-season total.
Pearson’s touchdown catches covered 66 and four yards, both on passes from Zerrick Cooper. Pearson caught eight passes for 142 yards on the day.
“It’s a blessing to be a walkon and just come on and just trust God and see what he’s doing with me,” Pearson said. “It shows that anybody can do it. It doesn’t matter where you start from. It’s how you finish.”
Pearson is also one of 22 members of the AllState AFCA Good Works Team that will be honored at the Sugar Bowl.