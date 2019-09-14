Jacksonville State's Greg Seitz confirmed that the Gamecocks have added a game at Florida International for Sept. 5, 2020.
JSU is also slated to play at North Alabama (Sept. 12) and host Southeastern Louisiana (Sept. 19) in non-conference action.
FIU is a Football Bowl Subdivision program in Conference USA. The last FBS program to agree to play JSU was Auburn, which needed overtime to beat the Gamecocks in 2015. JSU also upset Ole Miss in 2010.
“I’ll go ahead and confirm that we have signed,” said Seitz, JSU's athletics director. “Something that’s really good about that, it’s our first FBS game that we’ve been able to get in quite a while. …
“I haven’t had many folks return phone calls over the last three or four years.”
Seitz didn’t have an exact figure handy after JSU’s victory over Eastern Washington but said JSU’s guarantee for the FIU game will be about $300,000.
According to USA Today’s list of non-conference game guarantees through this season, FIU paid New Hampshire $250,000 for their game Saturday. Massachusetts will get $150,000 to play at FIU on Oct. 4.
Miami will get $500,000 to play FIU at Marlins Park on Nov. 23.
2019’s Auburn moment?
JSU’s comeback and 49-45 victory over No. 4 Eastern Washington, in a game played before an announced crowd of 20,901 at Burgess-Snow Field, potentially did more than re-energize JSU’s season.
It has the potential to be for the 2019 team what JSU’s near-upset of then-FBS No. 6 Auburn was to 2015 — a game that sparks at or near the highest intensity of interest around JSU’s program in its Division I era.
“You never know,” Seitz said. “Certainly, I hope so. When you look out there on social media, and we say Eastern Washington is an elite team and Jacksonville State seems to always get in the second or third round and, for whatever reason, they can’t win the game.
“It’ll be interesting for me, tonight, go back through our social media feed and watch, when we’re down 28-7, and see what’s out there, just to see what folks are saying.”
Bridges burns EWU
JSU needed its biggest playmakers making plays against EWU, and All-America safety Marlon Bridges did not disappoint.
On a day when JSU’s defense gave up 88 plays and 469 yards, and allowed EWU to convert 14 of its first 19 third downs, Bridges made two of the game’s biggest plays. His 67-yard interception return for a touchdown stemmed the tide of the Eagles’ fast start, closing JSU within 28-14 at 14:46 of the second quarter.
Bridges made a call before the play, shifting a corner and linebacker to zone coverage. That put Bridges in the flat and in position to make a play on a surprise Eric Barriere pass that Bridges called “a gift.”
With Eastern Washington clinging to a 45-42 lead and less than five minutes to play, Bridges would not be fooled on a double-reverse pass. Bridges broke up the pass from receiver Andrew Boston to quarterback Eric Barriere, forcing third-and-10.
Tre Bendolph broke up Barriere’s third-down pass to Johnny Edwards, forcing the Eagles to punt and giving JSU possession with 4:38 to play.
Bridges was the only JSU defender near the play when he broke up the double-reverse pass, which would’ve gained enough yards for the first down and, potentially, could’ve gone for a big play.
“I was in the middle of the field, and I kind of saw the other guy coming from the corner of my eye,” Bridges said. “I saw the quarterback leaving out, and there was nobody on him, and I was like, ‘He’s going to pass the ball.’
“I ran straight to the quarterback and, really, just tried to knock the ball out. He could’ve caught the ball. It was there. … I think he did take a little peek at me.”
Frame for reflection
Longtime Anniston Star photographer Stephen Gross shot his 500th college football game at JSU on Saturday, with nearly half (241) coming in JSU games.
Gross called JSU’s 2010 upset of Ole Miss the “most exciting” game he’s covered and JSU’s 35-28 loss to North Alabama at home in 1980 “the most disappointed I’d ever been.”
Gross also spent several seasons shooting Auburn games, including Auburn’s 22-19 victory over Oregon in the BCS title game connected to the 2010 season.
Gross recalled being “cussed” by legendary Alabama coach Bear Bryant for getting too close for a photo. Gross aided an Alabama cheerleader caught in the field rush after the 1980 Sugar Bowl. “She fell amongst 10,000 fans storming the field and was getting trampled,” he said.
Gross has shot games from California to Maine.
“JSU is not only my favorite, but it’s home for me,” he said. “Lots of great memories that’s going to last a lifetime. Couldn't have envisioned this as my job when I was young but am very thankful that I’m still able to do this after 43 years!”