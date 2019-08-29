HAMMOND, La. — Starting cornerback Jacquez Payton missed Thursday’s game with a back injury, according to JSU spokesman Josh Underwood. A post by Payton to his Facebook page announced that the injury is a season-ender.
“Wow, I really don’t know where to start,” the post read, along with pictures of Payton in a hospital bed. “Went from being a three-year starter to having a season-ending injury.
“Yeah, it kills me inside that I can’t be out there for my brothers, but this will be the best decision that I’ve ever made! I will come back next season a better player than I once was but, more importantly, a healthier player.”
Payton, a junior, said he will take a medical redshirt for this season, “which will give me a year back, plus I will have (an) extra year left.”
Payton has played in 25 games with JSU, including his 12 starts in 2018. He has 49 career tackles.
Sophomore Malik Feaster played in Payton’s place.
Other injuries
In other injury news, tight end Landon Rice left the game after making a catch on the last play of the first quarter. Trainers helped him off the field, and he did not put weight on his left leg.
Late in the second quarter, Rice was seen on JSU’s sideline with crutches and a brace on his left leg.
Rice, a redshirt junior, transferred to JSU from Auburn and was in his second season with the Gamecocks. He entered Thursday’s game as backup to Trae Berry and caught two passes for two yards.
In 2018, Rice caught 18 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown, appearing in 12 of 13 games.
Also, JSU went without starting offensive lineman Hunter Sosebee, out for the season after an injury in the first week of preseason camp. The offensive line already had lost three starters from last season.
New road look
JSU broke out new uniforms Saturday, a departure from the stripe-free look the Gamecocks have had through the Bill Clark/John Grass years, save for the three-stripe Adidas logo.
Instead of jerseys without sleeve or shoulder stripes and pants without stripes, JSU’s road-white jerseys had two red stripes on each sleeve. Instead of solid red pants, JSU played in white pants with two red stripes on each side.
Jerseys had solid red numbers with “Jacksonville State” across the chest. Above that were Ohio Valley Conference Adidas logos. On the high-left side of the shoulder patch, on front, JSU, like other college teams, the black-and-white patch commemorating college football’s 150th anniversary.
The reveal sample JSU shared on social media Thursday showed no last name on the back of the jersey, but jerseys the team wore Thursday had last names.
JSU’s helmet look remained the same.
JSU’s home uniforms will remain the same as last year. The school alternates getting new sets, opting for new road uniforms this year and a red home set next year. Alternating with one new set per year is a cost-saving measure.