JACKSONVILLE — Tight end Trae Barry (knee) and defensive tackle Montrez Lang (ankle) did not play in Jacksonville State's 31-23 win over Tennessee State on Saturday.
Both were injured in JSU’s loss at Austin Peay on Sept. 28. Barry is out for the season, and Lang is week-to-week.
Lang, who finished the Austin Peay game, watched Saturday’s game from the sideline in a protective boot.
“I think he’ll be back next week,” JSU coach John Grass said after the win over TSU. “It’s not like Cam Hill’s where’s got to have surgery on it. We dodged a bullet there. It’s close to high ankle, but it’s not.”
Dacorrion West started for Lang, and tight end duties were handled primarily by Dakota Chapman.
In other injury news, left guard Darius Anderson and running back Uriah West hobbled off the field after separate plays. Neither injury appeared to be serious. Anderson returned to action, and West is fourth in JSU’s depth chart.
Wide receiver Josh Pearson left the action after taking a hit to his shoulder-neck area in the fourth quarter and did not return.
“He could’ve went back in the game,” Grass said.
Right guard Ye’Majesty Sanders walked off on his own power at 3:41 of the fourth quarter, after Pearson walked out to check on him.
All-America safety Marlon Bridges (ankle), who missed all but the first series of JSU’s loss at Austin Peay, played Saturday.
Scary moment
Tennessee State free safety Ray Coggins went down after an awkward collision with Pearson in the first quarter.
Coggins ran head first into Pearson while attempting to defend a quick slant pass and stayed down after the play, prompting TSU players to frantically wave to the bench for help. After a few minutes down on the field, he exited the action woozy, but with minimal help.
It had to be a relief for the Tigers, given recent history. Former TSU linebacker Christion Abercrombie sustained a career-ending head injury against Vanderbilt in 2018, leading to months of treatment and rehabilitation.
Abercrombie was recognized at Ohio Valley Conference media day in July, in Nashville, Tenn. He received the league’s inaugural courage award.
An Atlanta native, Abercrombie attended Saturday’s game, on TSU’s sideline.
Cooper climbs
With three touchdown passes Saturday, Zerrick Cooper passed Eli Jenkins for second on JSU’s career list. Cooper has 48, which is 13 shy of Ed Lett’s school record.
Cooper hit on touchdown passes of 20 and 8 yards to Pearson and 42 to K.J. Stepherson. Cooper hit on 25 of 39 passes for 305 yards.
Cooper has reached 48 touchdown passes in 19 starts at JSU.
“I really don’t look at it during the week or any time,” Cooper said. “I don’t keep up with records, but it’s nice to know. I’m second. It’s good to have it, but I’m not really playing for records. I’m playing for a championship.”