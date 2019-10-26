JACKSONVILLE — JSU kicker Bryant Wallace got to try a 44-yard field goal Saturday … and missed wide right.
Wallace replaced departed senior Cade Stinnett, and JSU coach John Grass’ lack of confidence in Wallace’s range has been a story this season. The Gamecocks have typically gone for it on fourth down from outside an opponent’s 20-yard line.
Zerrick Cooper threw incomplete on fourth-and-eight from the Murray State 31 late in the second quarter, and missed fourth-down chances in scoring position cost JSU in its 24-21 loss to Southeast Missouri State on Oct. 19.
When JSU faced fourth down from Murray’s 27 in the third quarter Saturday, Grass gave Wallace a try. Wallace’s kick had the distance but missed.
Grass said Wallace had a good week in practice, which encouraged Grass to try him at a longer distance.
“We wanted to make a run at it,” Grass said. “It maybe was not the best weather to try one of those, but he just pushed it a little wide right.
“I think we go back, and, if it’s fourth-and-long, or whatever, and it’s inside the 25, we’ll kick a field goal.”
Harris thrills
It wasn’t just that redshirt sophomore Jeremiah Harris got his first collegiate interception late in the second quarter Saturday. It’s what he did afterward.
Harris caught the ball crossing the field from right to left and ran out into the open. The Abbeville High School product then turned up field juked Murray State center Levi Nesler, leaving him behind and heading up field.
A shoestring tackle stopped Harris at the Murray 49-yard line. A blindside-block flag back at the 16 backed JSU all the way to its 8.
Still, Harris’ pick and ankle-break return provided a thrill to end a strong first half for JSU’s defense.
Grass gets rain
Saturday’s game marked the third and most extreme rain game JSU has played this season, all at home.
Rain came down in wind-blown sheets during stretches, and it poured when Murray State kicker Zaden Webber lined up for a potential game-winning field goal on the game’s final sequence.
Grass called both of JSU’s remaining timeouts, a tactic designed to “freeze” an opposing kicker. On this day, Grass hoped to freeze and soak Webber.
“I was a little reluctant,” Grass said. “I was like, ‘Man, what if it stops raining, while I call this timeout?’”
Grass noted JSU’s rain games this season.
“In six years here, I bet we’ve played in two or three rain games,” he said. “We’ve hardly had any rain games, and then we’ve played three in a row. This is the most rain I’ve played in, in several years.”
Rings for softball
JSU’s softball team was recognized before Saturday’s game, receiving rings after winning the 2019 Ohio Valley Conference regular-season title.
The Gamecocks finished 36-15 overall, 17-5 in OVC play. They reached the final day of the OVC tournament but lost twice to Southeast Missouri State.
JSU has won the OVC regular-season and/or tournament title four years in a row.
The Gamecocks open the 2020 season Feb. 7 in the Kennesaw State Rafter Memorial Classic. JSU’s first home game is Feb. 28, against Samford.