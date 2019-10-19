JACKSONVILLE — All season long, Jacksonville State has improvised around not having a kicker that has head coach John Grass’ confidence at medium-to-long distance. Saturday, that reality bit the Gamecocks.
JSU had five possessions end in Southeast Missouri State territory without points. One ended on the SEMO 27, another on the 25. JSU turned the ball over on downs both times.
JSU also went for it on fourth-and-11 from SEMO’s 32, resulting in quarterback Zerrick Cooper’s interception.
JSU was 1-for-4 on fourth-down conversions and lost by three points.
“The first one we went for, we were on the 31 or 32, that would’ve been a long field goal, especially in the rain,” Grass said. “We probably would’ve went for that one, no matter how good the kicker was.
“The one at the end, you need to kick that one. You’re at the 24. It would’ve been a 41-, 42-yarder, but we went 1-for-5 in practice on Wednesday. That would’ve tied the game up with five (minutes) left.”
JSU lost departed senior Cade Stinnett after last season. Bryant Wallace kicks extra points and short field goals.
“We’ve got to get better there,” Grass said. “We’ve got to get where we can make a field goal, inside the 25, anyway.”
Parris, McCallum recognized
With a fist pump from the broadcast booth, long-time JSU radio voice acknowledged recognition in the first quarter to mark his 400th JSU football game.
The 59-year-old Parris has called JSU sports for 37 years, dating back to 1983. His call of JSU’s game-winning touchdown and two-point conversion at Ole Miss in 2010 provided the audio for ESPN’s highlight package from the game.
Parris called JSU’s victory over Pittsburgh State in the 1992 NCAA Division II national final.
He’s a Griffin, Ga., native.
Former Miss America Heather Whitestone McCallum was also recognized, receiving a pair of boots as an honorary Marching Southerners ballerina.
The former JSU student was named Miss America in 1994. The Dothan native lives in Saint Simons Island, Ga.
Injury report
JSU sophomore cornerback Malik Feaster stayed down after making a touchdown-saving tackle in the second quarter. He left the field on his own power and returned to action.
Feaster became a starter this season when a preseason injury forced redshirt junior Jacquez Payton to redshirt.
Freshman defensive lineman Jackson Luttrell, who has battled shoulder stingers, walked off after staying down in the third quarter. He did not return to action.
Luttrell is a true freshman from Westbrook Christian.
Unlucky pants?
It must be the pants.
JSU lost its first two road games this season, wearing a new set of road uniforms with white pants and tops. The Gamecocks got their first victory on the road at Eastern Illinois on Oct. 12, wearing red pants with the white jerseys.
Saturday, JSU wore the new road-white pants with red home jerseys. The Gamecocks are now 0-3 in the new, white paints.
That has to be it, right?